I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard criticised for planning dinner at Mo Farah’s home amid coronavirus rules

Some told him to follow COVID-19 rules

By Rebecca Carter

I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard has been criticised for saying he’s planning on having dinner round Mo Farah’s house.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro appeared on Lorraine on Thursday and spoke about his time in the castle after the pair were voted off last night.

The dancer said he thinks he’ll remain good friends with Sir Mo before revealing their dinner plans.

I'm A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard
AJ Pritchard said he’s planning to go round Mo Farah’s house for dinner (Credit: ITV)

When asked who he will remain close with, AJ said: “I think everybody’s been great but definitely that bromance with Sir Mo Farah.

Read more: AJ Pritchard on I’m A Celebrity: Star addresses ‘tension’ with Shane Richie

“We’ve already booked in dinner I think tomorrow to go to his house.

“He says he’s going to be cooking for me so I’m sure some of Mo’s rice will be on that menu.”

AJ Pritchard on I'm A Celebrity
Lorraine viewers criticised AJ (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about AJ Pritchard?

Some viewers weren’t happy with their plans and complained on Twitter.

One person said: “Glad covid restrictions don’t count for celebs @Aj11Ace going to @Mo_Farah for a meal tomorrow night.”

No going round to Mo’s house for dinner for you my friend.

Another wrote: “Someone needs to bring @Aj11Ace up to speed with the new COVID tiers….

“No going round to Mo’s house for dinner for you my friend.”

A third added: “I think someone should have reminded AJ that now out of I’m A Celeb he has to obey the social distancing rules.

“Which means going to @Mo_Farah house for dinner can’t go ahead!!”

AJ addresses I’m A Celebrity ‘tension’

Meanwhile, during the interview, AJ addressed the alleged tension between himself and Shane Richie.

Viewers recently spotted tension between the pair as they appeared to clash over the washing up in camp.

Host Lorraine Kelly asked him: “You all got on very well, there was very little tension.

“People are trying to make out there was a lot of tension between you and Shane. But really you all just got on didn’t you?”

Shane Richie on I'm A celebrity
Shane appeared to clash with AJ in the I’m A Celebrity camp (Credit: ITV)

AJ replied: “Yeah no great bunch of people. Yeah washing up, I’m not going to lie, my pans and Shane’s pans [were] two different standards.

“But we all ate in the clean pans afterwards and that’s all that matters.”

Read more: AJ Pritchard on I’m A Celebrity: Brother Curtis hits out at ‘lazy’ Shane Richie after ‘tension’

The incident took place last week when Shane had threw his dish on the pile, asking the camp: “Right then, who is doing the washing up?”

AJ hit back: “Put it by the bucket,” as viewers noticed he appeared to give daggers.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm. 

