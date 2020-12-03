I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard has addressed the alleged ‘tension’ between himself and campmate Shane Richie.

Viewers recently spotted tension between the pair as they appeared to clash over the washing up in camp.

AJ left the castle last night alongside Sir Mo Farah and was asked about the claims by hosts Ant and Dec.

AJ Pritchard insisted if “you’re gonna do a job, do it properly” (Credit: ITV)

What did AJ Pritchard say about the I’m A Celebrity tension?

After seeing a clip of himself pointing out the difference of cleanliness between his pan and Shane’s pan, AJ said: “If you’re gonna do a job, do it properly.”

When asked if he was frustrated by people “not pulling their weight”, AJ replied: “Maybe; I’m not going to lie!

“I think the thing is resolving problems rather than letting them fester.”

In addition, AJ also addressed the claims during an appearance on Lorraine on Thursday.

AJ Pritchard addressed ‘tension’ between himself and Shane Richie on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Host Lorraine Kelly asked him: “You all got on very well, there was very little tension.

“People are trying to make out there was a lot of tension between you and Shane. But really you all just got on didn’t you?”

AJ replied: “Yeah no great bunch of people. Yeah washing up, I’m not going to lie, my pans and Shane’s pans [were] two different standards.

“But we all ate in the clean pans afterwards and that’s all that matters.”

AJ admitted he and Shane had different standards when it came to washing up (Credit: ITV)

What happened between AJ and Shane on I’m A Celebrity?

Last week, there appeared to be a frosty atmosphere between Shane and AJ during an episode.

After Shane had threw his dish on the pile, he asked: “Right then, who is doing the washing up?”

AJ hit back: “Put it by the bucket.”

However, as Shane put his hand on AJ’s shoulder, viewers think the former Strictly Come Dancing star gave the daggers.

Meanwhile, AJ’s brother Curtis also wondered whether something was going on between him and Shane.

Speaking on his podcast, Curtis said: “I’ve noticed with Shane and AJ, is there something going on there?

“I don’t know what’s happened here, I’ve heard stories but I think people have overblown it up.”

Shane appeared to have tension with AJ (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, their mum Debi replied: “One day AJ chose to wash the pots to help because I think Shane was doing a trial.

“Shane had cleaned the pots and it was fine, he did a normal cleaning job of the pots.

“Then AJ did the pots, AJ scrubbed the pots to an inch of their lives, until they were so clean and shiny.”

Curtis said: “If you’re going to do a job do it properly.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

