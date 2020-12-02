I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard’s brother Curtis has hit out at Shane Richie after questioning whether there’s some tension between the pair.

Viewers recently spotted tension between Shane and AJ as they appeared to clash over the washing up in camp.

When Shane threw his pans down and asked who was doing the washing up that night, AJ looked like he gave him daggers.

AJ Pritchard appeared to give Shane daggers on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What has Curtis said about I’m A Celebrity stars AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie?

In his latest podcast, Curtis discussed the camp antics with their parents Debi and Adrian.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard to put feud behind them for trial

Curtis said: “I’ve noticed with Shane and AJ, is there something going on there?

“I don’t know what’s happened here, I’ve heard stories but I think people have overblown it up.”

Curtis discussed AJ and Shane’s ‘tension’ in camp (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Mum Debi replied: “You will understand this.

“Shane is a real character and I would say Shane maybe hasn’t had to be in a position where he’s had to clean up after himself or wash his dishes.”

Curtis then asked: “So has Shane been lazy then?”

Speaking about Shane doing chores around camp, Debi continued: “Not quite doing the jobs he should be doing because they had been chosen by the camp ruler to do certain jobs.

“But one day AJ chose to wash the pots to help because I think Shane was doing a trial.

“Shane had cleaned the pots and it was fine, he did a normal cleaning job of the pots.

“Then AJ did the pots, AJ scrubbed the pots to an inch of their lives, until they were so clean and shiny.”

Curtis said: “If you’re going to do a job do it properly.”

Last week, there appeared to be a frosty atmosphere between Shane and AJ during an episode.

After Shane had threw his dish on the pile, he asked: “Right then, who is doing the washing up?”

Shane’s son hit out at the show’s editing (Credit: ITV)

What did AJ say in response to Shane?

AJ didn’t see the funny side and hit back: “Put it by the bucket.”

Shane’s son later hit out at the show and accused ITV of editing the episode to “cause tension”.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer leave in double elimination

He wrote on Twitter: “I know it’s a TV show but you’re playing with people’s lives, man. If there really is tension then I’m all for it.

“Or are you editing to cause tension? That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but there are vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.