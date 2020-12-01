I’m A Celebrity viewers were left divided as Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer were voted off tonight.

Ant and Dec revealed two celebrities would be leaving the castle ahead of Friday’s final.

As they entered the castle, they revealed Russell and Jessica would both be leaving.

Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer left the I’m A Celebrity castle (Credit: ITV)

Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight?

After looking back at his best bits, Russell said: “[That made me feel] emotional really. It reminds me of what a good time we’ve had in there.”

He added: “It felt difficult going in late but they welcomed us in straight away.”

Jessica said it’s bittersweet being voted off (Credit: ITV)

What did Jessica say?

Meanwhile, Jessica said: “It’s been a very emotional rollercoaster. I feel like I’ve given it my all. My main thing was I never wanted to quit.

It’s been a very emotional rollercoaster.

“I’m just really proud that I didn’t quit.”

Many viewers insisted Jessica didn’t deserve to be voted off.

Some fans didn’t think Jessica deserved to go (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Jessica and Russell leaving?

One person said on Twitter: “Absolute shocked to see Jess go. Was expecting AJ to go with Russell tonight.”

Another wrote: “Wtf Jess is gone?! Once again the British public prove they are crap at voting.”

A third added: “Jess has totally turned it around for me and she did not deserve to go at all.”

Absolute shocked to see Jess go. Was expecting AJ to go with Russ tonight #ImACelebrity — Tom Jebb (@TomJebb8) December 1, 2020

Wtf Jess is gone?! Once again the British public prove they are crap at voting. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Annie Corcoran (@AnnieG_C) December 1, 2020

Jess has totally turned it around for me and she did not deserve to go at all. #imaceleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/Vo4w66klP7 — katie. (@helloimKatieJo) December 1, 2020

I’m disappointed Jess is leaving tbh, I was hoping she would get to the final at least #ImACeleb — Ryan Anderson (@ryanstanley22) December 1, 2020

Disappointed Jess has gone – only one lady left with 5 men – looks like it’s turning into I’m a male get me out of here – #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — TJ ( LEAVE THE EU – NO DEAL – WTO) (@jimmy_1975) December 1, 2020

One added: “The voting is so strange this year. Russell came across really well – sad he’s gone!”

The voting is so strange this year. Russell came across really well – sad he’s gone! #ImACeleb https://t.co/bJkVRgbah2 — Jessica Earnshaw (@Jessy_Earnshaw) December 1, 2020

However, others predicted Jessica and Russell would go.

One wrote: “Predicted it would be Russell & Jessica. Although I did like Jess tbh.”

Another tweeted: “Not surprised at that in the slightest. I liked Russell but he just didn’t get the airtime.

“Jessica peaked too late when most already have their favourites.”

ayyy predicted it would be Russell & Jessica. Although I did like Jess tbh ☹️ #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — 𝕂𝕪𝕝𝕖 (@korpion_) December 1, 2020

Not surprised at that in the slightest. I liked Russell but he just didn't get the airtime, and Jessica peaked too late when most already have their favourites. #ImACeleb — Sean the Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier in the episode, the camp enjoyed a trip to the castle pub called The Castle Inn.

Shane Richie and Beverley Callard had won the pub visit after completing a challenge.

The campmates enjoyed drinks and snacks as well as karaoke.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tomorrow night, at 9pm.

