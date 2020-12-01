Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity: Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer leave in double elimination

Some viewers thought Jessica shouldn't have left

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left divided as Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer were voted off tonight.

Ant and Dec revealed two celebrities would be leaving the castle ahead of Friday’s final.

As they entered the castle, they revealed Russell and Jessica would both be leaving.

Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer
Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer left the I’m A Celebrity castle (Credit: ITV)

Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight?

After looking back at his best bits, Russell said: “[That made me feel] emotional really. It reminds me of what a good time we’ve had in there.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity hotel 2020: How much to stay at Carden Park in Cheshire?

He added: “It felt difficult going in late but they welcomed us in straight away.”

Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer on I'm A Celebrity
Jessica said it’s bittersweet being voted off (Credit: ITV)

What did Jessica say?

Meanwhile, Jessica said: “It’s been a very emotional rollercoaster. I feel like I’ve given it my all. My main thing was I never wanted to quit.

It’s been a very emotional rollercoaster.

“I’m just really proud that I didn’t quit.”

Many viewers insisted Jessica didn’t deserve to be voted off.

Jessica Plummer on I'm A celebrity
Some fans didn’t think Jessica deserved to go (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Jessica and Russell leaving?

One person said on Twitter: “Absolute shocked to see Jess go. Was expecting AJ to go with Russell tonight.”

Another wrote: “Wtf Jess is gone?! Once again the British public prove they are crap at voting.”

A third added: “Jess has totally turned it around for me and she did not deserve to go at all.”

One added: “The voting is so strange this year. Russell came across really well – sad he’s gone!”

However, others predicted Jessica and Russell would go.

One wrote: “Predicted it would be Russell & Jessica. Although I did like Jess tbh.”

Another tweeted: “Not surprised at that in the slightest. I liked Russell but he just didn’t get the airtime.

“Jessica peaked too late when most already have their favourites.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Angry fans say they think AJ Pritchard should have gone instead of Beverley Callard

Meanwhile, earlier in the episode, the camp enjoyed a trip to the castle pub called The Castle Inn.

Shane Richie and Beverley Callard had won the pub visit after completing a challenge.

The campmates enjoyed drinks and snacks as well as karaoke.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tomorrow night, at 9pm. 

Do you think Jessica and Russell should have gone?

