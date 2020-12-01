I’m A Celebrity fans have called for AJ Pritchard to have been voted off the show on Monday night instead of Beverley Callard.

Monday evening saw a surprise double elimination. With both Bev and journalist Victoria Derbyshire voted out of the Welsh castle.

Dozens of disappointed fans took to Twitter to fume over why they reckon the former Strictly star should have left instead of the former Corrie actress.

One cross viewer tweeted: “Wtf was that about on #ImACeleb? Shocking that Beverley is going. I don’t know who is voting to keep AJ in.”

While another viewer complained: “The fact that both Bev and Victoria were voted out before AJ is a joke #ImACeleb.”

A third user vented: “Bev was robbed and all because of lack of screen time..moaning AJ should of went..When we got to see Bev she was good entertainment #ImACeleb. @imacelebrity as per swayed the voting.”

Whereas a fourth user lamented: “People keeping in AJ and not voting for the living meme that is Bev #imaceleb.”

And a fifth user fumed: “How is Bev been voted out but AJ is still in??? Absolute shambles #ImACeleb.”

However, AJ does certainly have a loyal fanbase, and has 660,000 followers just on Instagram alone.

He has kept a rather low profile figure in the camp.

However, there has been some tension between him and the other campmates.

The pro dancer had previously complained to Shane Richie over not doing the dishes properly.

And he even admitted to spying on Jordan North when he went to the toilet after he suspected he was urinating on the privy floor.

Although Bev wasn’t able to compete in many of the trials for medical reasons, she did provide many classic moments on the series.

Including saying that her fourth and current husband, Jo McEwan is a ‘megas***g.’



Appearing on Lorraine the following day of her exit, she said she couldn’t believe that I’m A Celebrity aired her saucy confession.

She told Lorraine: “I can’t believe they aired that.

“I thought, they are quite bad words, so they will just edit that, and when Ant and Dec aired the clip of that last night, I wanted to die!”

Meanwhile she and Victoria said they’d bonded on the show, and would remain friends for life.

