I’m A Celebrity 2020 stars who are ousted from camp get to spend the rest of their time in a fancy hotel.

Usually it’s in Australia, but with the series now taking place in Wales it’s a little different this year.

Celebs are instead now whisked across the border into England to a gorgeous hotel in the Cheshire countryside.

The Carden Park Hotel is just over an hour from camp, and is the height of luxury, especially compared to camp.

I’m A Celebrity stars are whisked away to a fancy hotel (Credit: Carden Park Hotel)

Where is the I’m A Celebrity hotel, Carden Park?

Carden Park Hotel is deep in the Cheshire countryside. It lies just a few miles south of Chester.

It spans across 1,000 acres and offers numerous amenities that help make it a paradise compared to camp.

There’s a spa, golf courses and even a vineyard for celebrities to unwind in.

Stars will be living the life of luxury (Credit: Carden Park Hotel)

How much does it cost to stay at the hotel?

Rooms at Carden Park Hotel start at around £90 for the night.

If you’re looking for a bigger suite, then visitors can expect to pay around £190.

With a 4.5 rating on Trip Advisor, it looks as if ITV have spared no expense in making sure this year’s celebs are well kept.

Celebs will stay in the hotel until the end of the series (Credit: Carden Park Hotel)

What are the facilities at Carden Park Hotel like?

The 4* hotel includes an AA Rosette awarded restaurant , two golf courses and a £10 million spa.

There are almost 200 bedrooms and suites.

The more lavish rooms include walk-in rainfall showers and large bathtubs.

This includes an AA Rosette awarded restaurant, championship golf courses as well as a new £10m spa.

It has almost 200 bedrooms – with the celebrities likely making use of the hotel’s variety of lavish suites.

The suites provide a relaxing break, offering a walk-in rainfall shower as well as a large bathtub.

This year’s celebs will also get to enjoy a 50-inch television, Sonos sound system and even a fireplace.

