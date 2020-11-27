I’m A Celebrity stars AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie are forced to work together on tonight’s (Friday, November 27) episode.

The pair have infamously been locked in a feud this week after EastEnders star Shane realised he could easily rub the dancer the wrong way.

However, the public saw fit to vote for the pair to do a trial together so they could work out their differences.

As a result, it looks as though it may have worked!

Shane and AJ put their differences aside (Credit: ITV)

How do Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard get on in the trial?

“You’re gonna mess your hair up,” laughs Shane as he appears to poke fun at the star.

But then things take a turn and the actor starts showing AJ some serious encouragement.

As meal worms are poured over the Strictly star’s head, Shane shouts: “Go on mate! You can do it!”

Viewers will get to watch the Chambers of Horror trial in full later on this evening when the show airs at 9pm.

AJ isn’t happy about being covered in worms (Credit: ITV)

What did Shane Richie’s son say about AJ?

Shane Jnr took to Twitter after both AJ and Shane were seen giving each other daggers on the show last night.

He told his followers: “I know it’s a TV show but you’re playing with people’s lives, man.

“If there really is tension then I’m all for it.

“Or are you editing to cause tension? That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but there are vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair.”

AJ was not happy with Shane (Credit: ITV)

Why is there tension between the pair?

It’s been a tough week for AJ, who appears to be easily angered by Shane.

Friction between the pair began when Shane claimed he couldn’t do the washing up.

Things only got worse when Shane threw his pan on the ground during last night’s show.

ITV declined to comment on the claims that editing has inflamed the tensions.

– I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 27) at 9pm,on ITV

