Tonight on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (May 11) the remaining six stars – Myleene, Carol, Paul, Tuffers, Jordan and Fatima – were whittled down to four as Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell made their exit a day before the final.

Carol and Paul were eliminated after coming last in the Vile Vineyard trial. Viewers were quick to race to Twitter, both to cheer Paul’s exit and toast the final four. But they didn’t have long to rest and recuperate, as the much-anticipated Celebrity Cyclone challenge was up next!

Myleene Klass looked gorgeous in her leopard print during the I’m A Celebrity South African Cyclone trial (Credit: ITV)

Final four take on Celebrity Cyclone

Myleene, Fatima, Jordan and Tuffers were tasked with the South African version of the show’s Celebrity Cyclone, with balls, water, mud and lord knows what else thrown at them as they attempted to climb the course and keep hold of their stars.

However, as well as enjoying the on-screen antics, viewers at home also pointed out the South African-themed superhero outfits. And they were loving Myleene’s the most.

She was kitted out in leopard-print shorts, a leopard-print bandana and a leopard-print cape. And, as well as saying she was channelling her “inner Kat Slater”, fans watching at home said Myleene was rocking the animal print.

Myleene rocking the leopard print.

“Myleene finding her inner Kat Slater in all that leopard print,” joked one. “Looking fine,” swooned another. “The cyclone outfits my god,” said a third, who added: “Myleene is the only one who doesn’t look ridiculous.”

Others filled their posts with love heart eye emojis. One said: “I can’t believe how amazing Myleene Klass looks! Looks no different to first time in jungle.” Another added: “Myleene rocking the leopard print [love heart eyes emoji].” Another added: “Myleene looks amazing in that gear.”

The gang faced, mud, water, balls and a whole lot more during the trial (Credit: ITV)

So did they complete the task?

Indeed they did, with the South African Cyclone being the very first Celebrity Cyclone Jordan has taken part in. “Was that fun?” Ant asked. “Yes!” they all chimed in unison. Dec revealed that they’d “eat heartily tonight”.

However, not all of the final four will make it to the final. Back in camp, the rest of the campmates had returned… and they faced a big question!

