I’m A Celebrity fans thrilled as controversial campmate exits: ‘Might be able to enjoy it now’

The final six campmates – Myleene, Paul, Fatima, Phil, Jordan and Carol – faced another tricky survival trial. For Paul and Carol it was their second trial of the day, and while Carol was up for the challenge admitted: “I’m running on empty. I’m going to have to pull something out of somewhere.”

It was Carol’s second trial of the day (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa stars take on the Vile Vineyard

Arriving at the trial clearing Ant and Dec explained what fiendish challenge faced them today in the form of Vile Vineyard. The trial saw the campmates faced with head holes, bobbing barrels and side barrels. They had to race to retrieve keys in each to make it to the fourth zone, The Fish Eye Squeezer.

Here, using only their mouths, they had to squeeze juice from fish eyes into a wine glass. Once they’d reached the required amount of liquid, the light turned green and they had to drink the contents of the glass. The two slowest campmates left camp for good.

Fatima was a whizz with the keys in the trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Who left?

After much screaming (thanks Paul), the two campmates who left were Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell. They exited the show ahead of tomorrow night’s final (May 12).

Fans were sad to see Carol go, but unfortunately the same couldn’t be said for Paul. One viewer commented: “Wooohooo! Bye bye Paul!” Another added: “Really feel for Carol, she’s got to leave camp with Paul!” A third said: “Some of us might be able to start enjoying it now Paul’s gone!”

The eliminations mean that Tuffers, Fatima, Jordan and Myleene landed in the top four of the all-stars series. One fan commented: “What a fantastic final four!” Another added: “Commiserations to Carol and Paul, they will be missed (Paul I say pretty loosely). But really happy to see Myleene, Phil, Fatima and Jordan in the final four!”

