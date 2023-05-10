Joe Swash reveals reason he and wife Stacey Solomon turned down doing I’m A Celebrity… South Africa together

Joe Swash has revealed why he and wife Stacey Solomon didn’t appear on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa together.

Viewers of the ITV celebrity reality series saw Joe, 41, eliminated during Tuesday (May 9) night’s episode. The former King of the Jungle won the 2008 series before going on to front the I’m A Celeb spin off show for several years.

But today (Wednesday May 10), Joe appeared on Loose Women to reflect on his second I’m A Celebrity stint. And even though Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle herself in 2010 before they became a couple, Joe explained her say so was crucial when it came to him signing up for the South Africa run.

Joe Swash thought his I’m A Celebrity days were over (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Joe Swash on I’m A Celebrity return

Asked why he returned to the series, Joe admitted he thought his time in the jungle was behind him.

He said: “I thought that chapter was closed. I thought I’d moved on from it. I done the spin off show and I loved it. And then they asked me about the spin off show and they asked me about the South Africa show.”

However, it seems the timing wasn’t perfect for Joe, whose family now includes three children with Stacey, his son from a previous relationship, and Stacey’s two eldest sons.

Joe continued: “At the time Stacey was six months pregnant. It was a real struggle for me about whether I do the series or not.”

‘It was a real struggle for me about whether I do the series or not’ (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Joe Swash opens up about Stacey Solomon

However, it turns out Stacey was a driving force behind Joe’s trip to South Africa. He went on: “Stacey made me do it. She knows how much it means to me. And I’m so glad I did. It was such an incredible experience.”

I had Stacey at home, she was pregnant.

Joe also indicated he found the going much tougher this time around. He added: “I think this one was harder. It was harder because I had so much at home to think about. I had Stacey at home, she was pregnant. She was looking after all the kids by herself. I didn’t have as much waiting for me at home as I did the second time round.”

When asked if he and Stacey would have done the show together, Joe said: “They did ask me and Stacey to go in together, and I do think that if Stacey weren’t pregnant we would have done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday May 10, at 9pm. Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

