I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Joe Swash reveals his jungle weight loss after Helen Flanagan’s comment about his body

Following his departure from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa last night (May 9), former King of the Jungle Joe Swash opened up about his weight loss while on the show.

After Joe and Dean Gaffney entered camp on Day 7, they were made pride leaders. The camp was split into two, with Joe and Dean choosing the campmates who’d be part of each pride. And Dean’s pride had more success. Speaking in his exit interview, Joe said: “They got three wonderful picnics, day after day and my team just got rice and beans. By the end of it, I came out losing about 10 pounds and I think Dean put weight on!”

Joe struggled as pride leader during his time in camp (Credit: ITV)

Jungle weight loss for Joe?

Joe continued: “I wasn’t very good at being a pride leader. I mean, I haven’t really got that bone in my body. We had to split the pride into groups and mine lost every single trial! Dean’s team won every trial which meant they got a phone call from home.”

On Monday’s episode (May 8), Joe removed his shirt, prompting campmate Helen Flanagan to tell him he looked “ripped”. Joe replied: “Just skinny, just a skinny man!”

The comment came as he caused controversy in camp by admitting that he hadn’t changed his underwear for five days. Helen said: “Five days? You have not!”, and she later went on to say in the Bush Telegraph that it was “gross, fully disgusting”.

Joe Swash found I’m A Celebrity… South Africa more tricky this year

The 41-year-old won I’m A Celebrity back in 2008, but admitted that he found it more difficult the second time round due to his young family. He said: “I missed my family so much. We had our phones taken away and I’ve never not had communication with them before. My kids are young and I knew they wouldn’t really understand where I was and would be upset.”

Joe found I’m A Celebrity more difficult this time round (Credit: ITV)

Joe’s wife, Stacey Solomon, won I’m A Celebrity in 2010, and they began dating in 2016. They married in 2022, and have three children together. Joe also has a son from a previous relationship, while he’s stepfather to Stacey’s two sons.

Joe said about returning as a campmate after over a decade: “It was such a nice experience and something me and Stacey can show our kids and let them know, it all started from the jungle.”

