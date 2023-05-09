Tonight on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (May 9), fans of the show were left absolutely furious as another campmate was sent packing.

With the final fast approaching, hosts Ant and Dec are kicking the remaining campmates out of the bush with lightening speed. And, on tonight’s show, the boys announced it would soon be time for another star to pack up and leave.

The trial saw King of the Jungle Jie Swash do battle with fellow winner Phil Tufnell (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa: Survival trial announced

Hosts Ant and Dec arrived in camp with an update for the remaining celebrities, warning that time is running out to compete for the Legend title.

Ant explained: “We’re here again with news. We’re here to inform you the race to the final starts here because we’ve got another survival trial.” Dec then explained how the pair taking part would be chosen. He said: “But, who is taking on that trial?” The stars then took it in turns to pull a stone out of the bag – and if they selected the orange stone they were safe.

Helen Flanagan picked the orange stone, before selecting Jordan Banjo to also sit out the trial. He then saved Myleene Klass. Myleene saved Carol Vorderman, who saved Fatima Whitbread. Fatima saved Paul Burrell, who then saved Dean Gaffney. This meant Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell were facing the trial.

The trial was Phil’s first of the series (Credit: ITV)

Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Joe and Phil took part in tonight’s Bushtucker Trial, Temple of Doom, fighting to survive for the chance to be named the show’s Legend. Sadly it was Joe’s last day in camp after they lost the trial and Ant and Dec announced they’d be heading home.

What? The trial is still on.

Viewers couldn’t believe the two former Kings of the Jungle were forced to face off against each other. One said: “I’m fuming!” Another added: “The public often make bad decisions about I’m A Celeb, but nowhere near as bad as the selections the celebrities make themselves!” A third then commented: “Lose the Queen of the Jungle yesterday and a King of the Jungle today. Surely the Legend is going to be the winner of this showdown.”

Well that winner won’t be Joe Swash, who was sadly sent home. “JOE IS LEAVING. WHAT IS THE POINT ANY MORE,” said one. “Nooo all the good ones are leaving,” another added. “Toff and now Joe. This is pants,” a third then said.

Others called out ITV, however, after they tweeted the show result before Joe was eliminated. “Spoilers,” declared one of many viewers. “Bit of a scheduling mess up there,” another said. “What? The trial is still on,” said another of the tweet that was sent out three minutes before the trial ended.

