Pete Wicks, 35, teases budding romance with I’m A Celebrity star Carol Vorderman, 62

Pete Wicks, 35, has teased a potential romance with I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Carol Vorderman, 62.

The TOWIE star admitted to flirting with former Countdown star Carol Vorderman on Instagram. And now he’s discussed his “potential” romance with Carol. Speaking on his Staying Relevant podcast, Pete teased: “Watch this space!”

Pete Wicks discussed Carol Vorderman rumours on his podcast so could the pair become an item? (Credit: YouTube)

‘Potential new romance’ for I’m A Celebrity star Carol Vorderman?

“There’s been a lot of hoopla about me and a potential new romance with Carol Vorderman. [Bleep]ing everywhere,” Pete said as he introduced the topic to his co-host Sam Thompson.

Pete then shared how the press had picked up on a flirty exchange he had with the former Countdown star, almost 30 years his senior, on Instagram. He explained: “Me and Carol had a bit of a back and forth on Instagram, which I was very happy about.”

All I’m saying is just watch this space. You never know what’s going to happen.

The conversation was sparked after comments Pete made about wanting to become one of Carol’s “special friends”. Carol has previously said that she calls the men she dates her “special friends”.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Pete added: “The last thing I said to Carol was: ‘Ready when you are.'” Pete told Sam Carol playfully replied: “Ooo!”

Could Carol Vorderman be adding to her ‘special friends’? (Credit: Splash News)

‘Watch this space’

News of the flirty conversation caught the attention of the press. And, as a result, stories such as: “Carol Vorderman linked with Pete Wicks” soon appeared. However, Pete admitted to Sam that he was pretty chuffed with the rumours.

“I’ve been linked with a lot of women but none as fabulous as Carol Vorderman, so I am over the moon,” he said. Pete then finished up by saying: “All I’m saying is just watch this space. You never know what’s going to happen.”

