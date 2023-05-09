Miriam Margolyes has shared photos from hospital as she told fans she’s suffering from a chest infection.

The Harry Potter star, 81, told her Facebook followers that she was “resting” at The Royal Brompton Hospital. Miriam shared pictures of herself in a hospital gown as she thanked fans for their “lovely messages”.

A few days ago, Miriam shared a selfie showing her in a hospital bed. She wrote: “Thanks for my precious friends who thought of me on TAVI DAY,” which stands for transcatheter aortic valve implantation.

Miriam Margolyes updated her fans on her health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Miriam Margolyes in hospital

The star continued: “I did survive and am still in the Royal Brompton Hospital certainly till Sunday. I am growing energy but it’s still not quite me. I’m putting this so you know how grateful I am for lovely messages. Slowly I’ll get back to The Chase and then Italy, Oz filming in WA and return for 22 city book tour on Sept 7. Loving hugs. MM.”

Meanwhile, a couple of days later, Miriam updated fans. She shared a photo of her smiling while sat on her hospital bed, eating a meal.

She wrote: “Beloved chums. After a [bleep] yesterday I am going home later today. Heartfelt thanks to all my wonderful friends who sent messages and to the very fine doctors and nurses at the RBHT who put up with me and put a TAVI in my LAVVY. HUGS. MM.”

Miriam told fans she had a chest infection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, on Monday (May 8), poor Miriam told her followers she had “spoke too soon”. She shared another picture of herself smiling in hospital.

She said: “I spoke too soon. Can’t come home yet. I have a chest infection. Probably tomorrow. But at least I’m resting. Love to all. Thank you for your lovely messages.”

Her followers have sent their well wishes to Miriam in the comment section. One person said: “Thanks for the update, glad you are getting time to rest even if you are being made to do it. Much love, rest well and then onward.”

Another wrote: “Take it easy Miriam, you need some chicken soup! Big hugs.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Take great care. This is the right decision. Relax and rest.”

Another wrote: “Take care and lots of rest.”

