This Morning sparks backlash as viewers fume over ‘favourite guest’s ‘vulgar’ behaviour during segment

This Morning viewers today were left fuming over a guest during a throwback clip.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been reliving some of the best memories from the show this year over the last week.

During the latest pre-recorded episode, the presenters teased that there was a whole collection of Miriam Margolyes highlights coming up.

One of the moments was the infamous time Miriam farted live on-air.

As the clip played, Phillip struggled to keep his composure and Holly could be heard giggling in the background.

She laughed: “Sorry, still not quite over that one! We’re taking back at some of our highlights of when Miriam Margolyes came to visit.”

Phillip replied: “This is the one time she’ll be on the show we’re not terrified she’s going to swear, because it’s recorded.”

Some viewers rushed to social media to complain about the segment, which many labelled “vulgar”.

One angry viewer tweeted: “Do we really have to suffer that vile woman Miriam Margolyes. You wouldn’t dare have her live in case she called someone something vile again.”

“Why does anyone find Miriam Margoyles in the least bit funny? And why is farting in public like a 4 year old or a dog, in any way funny?,” echoed a second ITV viewer.

A third chimed in, saying: “I really don’t understand why Phil and Holly find Miriam Margoyles so amusing. She is a horrible woman. Vulgarity was only amusing when I was six.”

“Thank God I don’t watch anymore, Miriam Margoles tomorrow. Why do they give that vulgar woman any airtime. Don’t they learn,” complained a fourth viewer.

However, thankfully others weren’t quite so miffed by Miriam’s behaviour.

One entertained viewer tweeted: “Love Miriam! Says it as it is! Maybe she should sit in with the prime minister and tell him how it is!!!”

Meanwhile, a second added: “Love love love Miriam!”

