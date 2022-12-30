Holly and Miriam on This Morning today
TV

This Morning sparks backlash as viewers fume over ‘favourite guest’s ‘vulgar’ behaviour during segment

ITV viewers were divided

By Joshua Haigh

This Morning viewers today were left fuming over a guest during a throwback clip.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been reliving some of the best memories from the show this year over the last week.

During the latest pre-recorded episode, the presenters teased that there was a whole collection of Miriam Margolyes highlights coming up.

One of the moments was the infamous time Miriam farted live on-air.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield looked back at the best This Morning moments today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

As the clip played, Phillip struggled to keep his composure and Holly could be heard giggling in the background.

She laughed: “Sorry, still not quite over that one! We’re taking back at some of our highlights of when Miriam Margolyes came to visit.”

Phillip replied: “This is the one time she’ll be on the show we’re not terrified she’s going to swear, because it’s recorded.”

Some viewers rushed to social media to complain about the segment, which many labelled “vulgar”.

One angry viewer tweeted: “Do we really have to suffer that vile woman Miriam Margolyes. You wouldn’t dare have her live in case she called someone something vile again.”

Miriam on This Morning smiling today
Miriam divided viewers with her behaviour (Credit: ITV)

“Why does anyone find Miriam Margoyles in the least bit funny? And why is farting in public like a 4 year old or a dog, in any way funny?,” echoed a second ITV viewer.

A third chimed in, saying: “I really don’t understand why Phil and Holly find Miriam Margoyles so amusing. She is a horrible woman. Vulgarity was only amusing when I was six.”

“Thank God I don’t watch anymore, Miriam Margoles tomorrow. Why do they give that vulgar woman any airtime. Don’t they learn,” complained a fourth viewer.

However, thankfully others weren’t quite so miffed by Miriam’s behaviour.

One entertained viewer tweeted: “Love Miriam! Says it as it is! Maybe she should sit in with the prime minister and tell him how it is!!!”

Meanwhile, a second added: “Love love love Miriam!”

Read more: This Morning viewers issue furious plea to ITV as they demand shake-up

Miriam Margolyes' Story Of Telling Leonardo DiCaprio To Wash More Leaves Everyone Laughing | TM

What do you think of Miriam Margoyles’ behaviour on This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

ITV Miriam Margolyes This Morning

Trending Articles

Nadia Sawalha smiling at the The Press Night For "Jack And The Beanstalk"
Nadia Sawalha strips to underwear as she reveals struggle post-Christmas
Strictly star Kym Marsh smiling at event
Kym Marsh shares heart-melting family photos with her dad at Strictly party amid his incurable cancer
Gordon Smart hosting Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain viewers divided over future of new host Gordon Smart
Jonathan Ross on Loose Women today
Jonathan Ross reveals daughter now using wheelchair as he updates on chronic health condition
James and Ola Jordan smiling at events
James and Ola Jordan make big announcement: ‘This is a huge day for us’
Princess Kate Middleton smiling and the Queen wearing a red dress
Touching way the Queen ‘mentored’ Princess Kate for royal role