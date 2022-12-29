Holly and Phil on This Morning today
TV

This Morning today: Viewers issue furious plea to ITV as they demand shake-up

ITV fans complained on Twitter

By Joshua Haigh

Viewers of This Morning today issued an angry demand to ITV following complaints that the latest show looked “pre-recorded” as it began airing.

As a result, many accused hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of “pretending” that the show was live.

Thursday’s show (December 29) consisted of a number of 2022 highlight clips from interviews with famous faces to celebrate the last year of shows.

Holly and Phil on This Morning today
Holly and Phil were on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Viewers make desperate plea to ITV

However, sadly not every viewer enjoyed the format shake-up, and many suspected it wasn’t live at all.

“How many times are they going to show Alison interviewing the same celebs. Boring,” ranted one viewer.

A second hit out, saying: “Bit difficult for them to discuss today’s news when it was recorded a week or so ago.”

“George Ezra opening This Morning! No doubt they’ll be acting as if this is live. I’ve just seen a girl in the background walking in shorts. You won’t fool me folks!” agreed a third suspicious viewer.

Others hit out at ITV for bothering to air the show at all and demanded a shake-up.

One complained: “What’s with all the repeat VTs? Do This Morning live or don’t bother,” while another added: “Are they still trying to kid us this is live?”

“It’s just re-hashed [bleep] from earlier in the year,” said a third, while a fourth tweeted: “Well this definitely isn’t live.”

“Just give the show a week’s break and put a film on instead,” another urged.

The show also aired Christmas Day

Of course, Holly Willoughby revealed to her social media fans earlier this month that she was pre-recording some episodes of the show.

She even shared which outfits she’d be wearing.

Phil also previously spoke about pre-recording the festive episode on December 25.

“I think it’s really lovely to be on over the Christmas period, there’s something really quite special about being a part of everybody’s Christmas morning.

“There’s a lovely atmosphere in the studio and you’re never quite sure what’s going to happen!”

Holly and Phil on This Morning today
Viewers suggested the show was pre-recorded (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary on his future on the show

Meanwhile, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond usually present the show on Fridays.

In a recent interview, Dermot opened up about what he hopes the future holds for his time on This Morning.

Speaking on The Dish podcast, Dermot said: “If someone said to me: ‘You’re doing Fridays for the next 10 years,’ I’d be over the moon. I love it.”

The presenter also opened up about how rushed their initial pairing on the show was.

“We never got to pilot, we’d never read a script through, we didn’t even have lunch together,” he said.

“We literally met for the first time in 15 years or so and that morning we presented two-and-a-half hours of live television together.”

YouTube video player

Read more: Entertainment Daily! Awards 2022 – full list of winners

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know your thoughts.

Related Topics

Holly Willoughby Phillip Schofield This Morning

Trending Articles

Zara Tindall wearing pink and King Charles giving his speech in a suit
Strictly news: Zara Tindall to sign up with ‘full support of King Charles’?
Bradley Walsh on ITV's The Chase
The Chase: ITV viewers forced to ‘change channel’ as contestant wreaks havoc
Eamonn Holmes on GB News
Eamonn Holmes health update: Star admits ‘soul-destroying’ news
James and Ola Jordan smiling at events
James and Ola Jordan make big announcement: ‘This is a huge day for us’
Gordon Smart smiling on GMB
GMB: Gordon Smart makes his presenting debut as viewers deliver their verdict
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King on This Morning
Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King announce ‘surprise news’ as fans over the moon