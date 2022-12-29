Viewers of This Morning today issued an angry demand to ITV following complaints that the latest show looked “pre-recorded” as it began airing.

As a result, many accused hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of “pretending” that the show was live.

Thursday’s show (December 29) consisted of a number of 2022 highlight clips from interviews with famous faces to celebrate the last year of shows.

This Morning today: Viewers make desperate plea to ITV

However, sadly not every viewer enjoyed the format shake-up, and many suspected it wasn’t live at all.

“How many times are they going to show Alison interviewing the same celebs. Boring,” ranted one viewer.

A second hit out, saying: “Bit difficult for them to discuss today’s news when it was recorded a week or so ago.”

“George Ezra opening This Morning! No doubt they’ll be acting as if this is live. I’ve just seen a girl in the background walking in shorts. You won’t fool me folks!” agreed a third suspicious viewer.

Others hit out at ITV for bothering to air the show at all and demanded a shake-up.

One complained: “What’s with all the repeat VTs? Do This Morning live or don’t bother,” while another added: “Are they still trying to kid us this is live?”

“It’s just re-hashed [bleep] from earlier in the year,” said a third, while a fourth tweeted: “Well this definitely isn’t live.”

“Just give the show a week’s break and put a film on instead,” another urged.

The show also aired Christmas Day

Of course, Holly Willoughby revealed to her social media fans earlier this month that she was pre-recording some episodes of the show.

She even shared which outfits she’d be wearing.

Phil also previously spoke about pre-recording the festive episode on December 25.

“I think it’s really lovely to be on over the Christmas period, there’s something really quite special about being a part of everybody’s Christmas morning.

“There’s a lovely atmosphere in the studio and you’re never quite sure what’s going to happen!”

Dermot O’Leary on his future on the show

Meanwhile, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond usually present the show on Fridays.

In a recent interview, Dermot opened up about what he hopes the future holds for his time on This Morning.

Speaking on The Dish podcast, Dermot said: “If someone said to me: ‘You’re doing Fridays for the next 10 years,’ I’d be over the moon. I love it.”

The presenter also opened up about how rushed their initial pairing on the show was.

“We never got to pilot, we’d never read a script through, we didn’t even have lunch together,” he said.

“We literally met for the first time in 15 years or so and that morning we presented two-and-a-half hours of live television together.”

