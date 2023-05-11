I’m A Celebrity South Africa will see a huge twist take place in tonight’s episode (Thursday, May 11).

Former campmates are set to return to the show tonight – and they have a big decision to make!

There’s a big twist coming on tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa set for huge twist tonight

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is set for a huge twist tonight (Thursday, May 11). Former campmates will be making a return to the show – and they have a big decision to make.

While the remaining stars are still roughing it up in camp, the stars who have already been eliminated have made a shock return.

But it’s not just a happy reunion for the campmates. They have a crucial decision to make.

“Everyone’s energy is up again, it’s brilliant,” one of the final four confesses when they see the campmates.

However, when Ant and Dec send the final four off for some food, they reveal to the ex-campmates that they have a task for them.

Toff is back to make a big decision (Credit: ITV)

Ex-campmates return to I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Speaking to the ex-campmates, Dec says: “We haven’t just brought you back for a chit chat… you’ve actually got a very important decision to make.”

“You’re going to turn our final four into the top three. You’re going to be doing that by deciding, as a group, who deserves to be in the final. You need to pick a top three and the person who isn’t in the top three will leave camp today,” Ant then says.

“It’s a really awful, awful thing to have to do,” Toff then says. “It’s a terrible thing to do,” Janice adds.

“Listen, if we didn’t have to do this, we wouldn’t, we’d have them all in the final,” Joe Swash says as they try and come to a decision. But who will they choose?

Helen Flanagan was eliminated last night (Credit: ITV)

Dean and Helen eliminated

In other I’m A Celeb news, last night’s (Wednesday, May 10) edition of the show saw two more stars eliminated.

Last night’s show saw Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney leave the competition. They were up against Phil Tufnell in an elimination game.

“I’ve had the best time. I’ve had the time of my life,” Helen said. “I think in the whole I’m A Celebrity history, I’m going to weigh more leaving camp. Hopefully I did better [than last time on the show]. I don’t think I screamed as much,” Dean said.

Viewers were gutted at their exit. “Gutted for Helen. She’s done so well this time though,” one viewer tweeted.

“Show won’t be the same without Helen and Dean,” another said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Phil Tufnell under fire for behaviour: ‘So frustrating to watch’