I’m A Celebrity fans make shock U-turn as Matt Hancock enters jungle

I’m A Celebrity viewers have made a shock U-turn over Matt Hancock ahead of watching his jungle debut.

The former Health Secretary is now in the ITV camp down under after a brief tease during last night’s show.

Conservative MP Mr Hancock was unveiled on Tuesday’s (November 8) episode, as clips showed him putting on his I’m A Celebrity gear.

Fellow ‘latecomer’ Seann Walsh was also shown getting dressed in his garb in a similar montage.

But while the latest pair of contestants are now officially part of the show, their grand entrances air on Wednesday’s programme.

Tonight’s show will also showcase Mr Hancock in his first trial – and it leaves him squealing.

However, while some viewers will anticipate watching the MP being subjected to the Beastly Burrows, others have had a change of heart about him.

I’m A Celebrity viewers U-turn on Matt Hancock

Since reports first emerged at the start of November that Matt Hancock could feature on the show, social media commentators have warned the politician could be targeted by viewers.

One Twitter user predicted at the time: “Matt Hancock is going to get a right bashing in the jungle. He’s going to do every single trial.”

It has since been claimed his involvement in certain Bushtucker trials could be hindered by a rumoured health condition.

But despite plenty of calls for him to face as many challenges as possible, some show fans – who certainly seem to loathe Mr Hancock nonetheless – reckon they should change tack.

And instead of hoping the MP experiences lots of uncomfortable trials, the suggestion is to minimise his presence on TV.

‘Don’t vote for Matt’

One fan explained their position on Twitter earlier today (Wednesday November 9): “So The Matt Hancock Show starts tonight.

“The other actual celebrities won’t get a look in now. It’d be great if they all made a stand and refuse to allow him in. Also people should not vote him for trials, it’s giving him the attention & publicity he so clearly craves #ImACeleb.”

Another person agreed Mr Hancock should not receive ‘support’ from viewers.

They claimed: “Do not vote for Matt Hancock to do the trials. He craves attention. Do not feed him this. Ignoring him hurts him more #ImACeleb.”

Don’t vote for him to do trials, ignore him.

A third person echoed the same point: “#ImACeleb You want to make a stand against Matt Hancock? Don’t vote for him to do trials, ignore him.

“Give him the same respect he gave our relatives that died with 10 funeral attendees, no singing of their favourite hymns, no church services…”

And another aggrieved viewer put it: “People of the United Kingdom, can we all just ignore that Matt Hancock exists and not vote him for any trials to ‘get him back’?

“Otherwise from tonight it becomes The Matt Hancock Show and that’s what he wants!”

But elsewhere, someone joked about their reason for singling out the ex Cabinet minister: “The only time I will ever vote Tory is for Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Wednesday November 9, on ITV at 9pm.

