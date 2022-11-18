I’m A Celeb viewers lashed out at Matt Hancock last night over the former politician’s behaviour.

The former Tory MP has become a divisive figure in the jungle since he arrived in camp.

As a result, his latest antics have once again proven controversial.

After dinner, the celebrities were all sitting around their fire when Matt remarked: “I know it sounds mad, but if there’s anything, a bit of veg left over, I’ll have it.”

The request left Owen Warner stunned. This is because Matt had only just returned to camp after eating a full surf and turf meal, while Owen has been complaining about being hungry for days.

Pointing out Matt’s bizarre remarks, he told viewers: “He’s asking for some of our food?! The cheek!”

It wasn’t just viewers that were left fuming by Matt’s appetite.

Matt Hancock has divided I’m A Celeb viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb viewers fume at Matt Hancock

Viewers also raced to social media to hit back at the former MP for being selfish and not reading the room.

“As if Matt asked for leftovers after having all that food at the bbq,” scoffed one viewer.

A second tweeted: “I don’t understand how Matt thought it was okay to ask for some of their food.”

“Matt Hancock thinking it’s okay to ask for any leftover food. Only thinking of himself. Get him out! #ImACeleb,” said a third angrily.

A fourth hit back: “Did Matt Hancock literally just ask for food from the others after having a beach BBQ? Wow!”

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “Matt Hancock asking for food after the BBQ. The man has no shame.”

Matt’s appearance in the jungle has certainly ruffled some feathers in the UK.

It was recently reported that he has been the subject of 2000 complaints to Ofcom.

They follow the distribution of a petition that called for him to axed from the camp, racking up over 45,000 signatures.

The TV watchdog confirmed around 1,1000 of the complaints were from viewers objecting to him being on the show.

The rest were complaints about how he has been treated by other celebrity contestants.

Viewers are not happy with the MP (Credit: ITV)

Matt ‘bulldozes’ Jill Scott

Elsewhere, Matt recently frustrated viewers when he appeared to talk down to Jill Scott.

The sports star offered to take part in a group trial, but Matt appeared to bulldoze her in the process.

One angry viewer tweeted: “Getting fed up of ALL the blokes doing the trials – Matt‘s done loads already & Jill volunteered tonight (& she was flipping amazing at the first one) & yet they’ve chosen three blokes to do it! #ImACeleb.”

“Nah why is Matt doing another trial, Jill clearly wanted to do that trial and he just took her place. Selfish #ImACeleb,” moaned a second.

Meanwhile, a third annoyed fan tweeted: “#ImACeleb I just saw a bit of it and saw how they didn’t pick Jill Scott the actual athlete to do a trial but picked Matt Hancock.”

However, during last night’s show, Jill got the opportunity to do the trial alongside Mike Tindall and Owen.

Read more: Vote for I’m A Celebrity as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

I’m A Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Friday November 18, on ITV at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.