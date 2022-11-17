I’m A Celebrity viewers fume over Matt Hancock’s ‘selfish’ behaviour in camp

I’m A Celebrity viewers lashed out at Matt Hancock last night over a decision in camp.

Ant and Dec headed into the jungle to reveal to the camp that they would need to decide which three stars would be doing the next trial.

The gang quickly appeared to settle on Mike Tindall and Owen Warner taking part.

Matt then threw his hat into the ring too and appeared to talk over Jill Scott in a bid to score the third spot on the team.

“I don’t mind doing it,” said the former health secretary.

“I don’t mind doing it,” said Jill, before Matt appeared to condescendingly suggest that she put her hand up if she was keen.

“Jill do you wanna do it?” he then asked.

She then solemnly replied: “No no, you three go, it’s fine.”

Matt Hancock annoyed I’m A Celeb viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers blast Matt Hancock

As a result of Jill seemingly being bulldozed over by the boys, many ITV viewers took to social media to hit back on Twitter.

One angry viewer tweeted: “Getting fed up of ALL the blokes doing the trials – Matt‘s done loads already & Jill volunteered tonight (& she was flipping amazing at the first one) & yet they’ve chosen three blokes to do it! #ImACeleb.”

“Nah why is Matt doing another trial, Jill clearly wanted to do that trial and he just took her place. Selfish #ImACeleb,” ranted a second.

A third annoyed fan tweeted: “#ImACeleb I just saw a bit of it and saw how they didn’t pick Jill Scott the actual athlete to do a trial but picked Matt Hancock.”

Another hit back at Matt, saying: “Jill wanted to do the trial was ignored they agreed for Matt. Matt asked if she wanted to do it and she felt like she had to say no. A**holes!! #ImACeleb”.

“Mike, Owen and Matt it sounded like they decided. Why Matt when Jill was saying she wanted to do it? None of the women have done a trial yet right? #ImACeleb,” bemoaned one.

Matt Hancock put himself forward for the trial (Credit: ITV)

However, it seems Jill does end up doing the trial as ITV released a preview for tonight’s show and she’s competing alongside Mike and Owen.

We’ll have to wait and see how that decision was made tonight.

Matt’s controversial appearance

Meanwhile, Matt has had something of an image problem ever since he joined I’m A Celebrity.

As a result, he has sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints with his appearance in the jungle.

The complaints come after a petition calling for him to axed from the jungle – which racked up over 45,000 signatures – was ignored by ITV.

Despite this, many viewers have admitted to warming to Matt since his arrival in the jungle.

Read more: Vote for I’m A Celebrity as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV and ITV Hub, tonight (November 17), from 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.