I’m A Celebrity viewers are fuming and gutted as Owen Warner missed out on a trip to the beach tonight.

On Thursday’s episode, the campmates took part in a Bushtucker trial in the hope of winning a trip to the beach with a BBQ.

Poor Owen has been repeatedly complaining about being hungry over the last few days and even admitted he wanted to do the eating trial to have some food.

The campmates each have a different colour ball and they have had to complete challenges to win balls.

Viewers felt gutted for poor Owen as he missed out on the BBQ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight

Many of the campmates who had won picked Owen’s colour to go into the tombola to give him a better chance of getting to the beach surf and turf BBQ.

However, after tonight’s Scareground trial and Tombola draw, it was revealed that Matt Hancock, Sue Cleaver and Jill Scott had won the beach trip.

Even though Owen had 10 balls in the tombola, Ant and Dec drew out Jill, Sue and Matt’s balls meaning they were off to the beach.

Sue admitted: “Oh Owen, I feel terrible.”

The campmates took on a trial to try and win a trip to the beach with a BBQ (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner loses out on BBQ

Owen sweetly said: “Sue, have a sick day, don’t feel bad at all!”

Dec then told the remaining campmates: “You might have noticed there were no stars up for grabs in that Trial, so there is still the small matter of winning food for camp tonight.

“Therefore, three of you must take part in the Jungle On Sea challenge later today to win your food.”

The first ball was Babatúndé Aleshe, the second ball was Scarlette Douglas and the third and final ball was Owen.

The Scareground wasn’t so bad after all… was it? 😆 The lucky trio off to the beach for a surf & turf feast are Jill, Sue and Matt. 🏝 #ImACeleb — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2022

As the winners headed to the beach, Matt told Jill: “You really, really deserve this after what you went through. And the fact that you’re so hungry.”

After a helicopter ride, the trio arrived at the white sandy beach and were greeted with a BBQ.

Back in camp, Owen said in the Bush Telegraph: “I want to say that I’m not gutted, I want to be as happy as I can be for them, but I am ‘devo’d’.

“Sue didn’t really fancy it, Matt’s been here five minutes, Jill… Jill is a sweet, sweet soul, she’s an angel, I’m so happy for Jill. Give me a break surely!”

Viewers were gutted for poor Owen (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were gutted for Owen and fumed over the result.

One person said on Twitter: “Matt going to the beach barbecue!! And not Owen!!”

Another wrote: “Nooooo justice for Owen.”

“My heart is breaking for Owen,” a third tweeted. “He’s so sweet.”

Many others demanded “justice” for Owen as one added: “NOOO JUSTICE FOR OWEN.”

Another said: “Justice for Owen.”

