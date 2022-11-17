A former I’m A Celebrity contestant has expressed concern for current campmate Chris Moyles, admitting he’s ‘worried’ about the DJ.

Pat Sharp, who participated in the 2011 series of I’m A Celebrity, reckons his friend is becoming ‘too skinny’.

The former Fun House presenter, 61, also revealed during a podcast appearance why Chris – who has not fared brilliantly in Bushtucker trial situations – should be put up for more challenges in future.

Pat Sharp has lived the jungle camp life himself just over a decade ago (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Concerns for I’m A Celebrity contestant Chris Moyles

Radio personality Pat said during a MailOnline podcast he notices how Chris is losing weight in the jungle.

He said: “Chris is my pal. I’ve been there and I know how he feels. I’m a bit worried because he used to be a big guy and now he’s wasting away.”

I’m a bit worried because he used to be a big guy and now he’s wasting away.

Pat warned: “He’s lost a lot of weight but people will get tetchy when they don’t have food.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Chris Moyles only picked up one star in the trial that aired on Wednesday evening (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity weight loss

Pat shared how he lost over a stone himself while he was staying in the Aussie camp.

He noted that not only do people get “stroppy” when they’re hungry, they also lose interest and “bored” of the food.

He also related how Berocca was put into his water as he was “really fading”.

And others were checked over by doctors, too.

Chris Moyles pictured in 2012 – he has lost a significant amount of weight over many years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘More trials for Chris Moyles’

Viewers saw a devastated Chris apologise in Wednesday (November 16) evening’s show for his conduct during the Boiling Point trial.

Despite encountering cockroaches, crabs and eels as part of the jungle test, he only retrieved one star.

Nonetheless Pat feels Chris should keep having a go.

Chris Moyles addresses the other campmates following his Boiling Point Bushtucker trial efforts (Credit: ITV Hub)

He said he believes campmates have to just carry on – and there’s little point to the show unless they ‘have a go’.

Pat also think Chris won’t be up for eviction from the camp in the near future due to his fanbase.

Describing Chris as “a very pleasant man”, Pat continued: “I think that he’s got a lot more to show and if he gets some more trials I think he’ll get better as he does them. So good luck to him and I hope he stays in.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Real reason Chris Moyles’ girlfriend wants Boy George to win too

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues this evening, Thursday November 17, on ITV and ITV Hub at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.