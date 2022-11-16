The girlfriend of I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles has revealed she wants Boy George to win the series too!

There has never been an instance of joint Kings or Queens of the Jungle in the show’s 20 year history.

But Tiffany Austin has slightly divided loyalties on the matter who triumphs, even though she’s been in a relationship with Chris for years.

I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles doesn’t necessarily enjoy the full backing of his girlfriend on the show (Credit: ITV Hub)

Why Chris Moyles’ girlfriend is also supporting Boy George

According to the Mirror, Tiffany has touched down in Australia ahead of the first elimination of the 2022 series.

However, she’s not the only friend or family member of a contestant to arrive down under in Brisbane airport.

Gina Coladangelo, Matt Hancock’s aide who was snapped kissing him when social distancing guidelines were still in place, has also been pictured at the arrivals gate.

Furthermore, Mike Tindall‘s wife Zara is also tipped to turn up within the next couple of days.

However, it seems unlikely either Gina or Zara will indicate they hope other campmates secure the jungle crown.

But when Tiffany’s job is considered, her joint support for the Culture Club singer as well as her radio DJ beau makes a little more sense.

Boy George has a professional link to Chris’ girlfriend Tiffany (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

How Tiffany Austin knows Boy George

That’s because Tiffany is a music agent – and she manages Boy George.

She told the Mirror she has been enjoying the series so far.

But Tiffany also diplomatically suggested she would prefer both Chris and Boy George declared co-winners.

I would like both of them to win. I love them both and I am just so excited.

She said to the tabloid: “I would like both of them to win. I love them both and I am just so excited. It is lovely they have each other in there, for me anyway.”

Chris Moyles poses for the cameras with girlfriend Tiffany Austin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

On coping with Matt Hancock

Viewers picked Chris over Boy George during Tuesday (November 15) evening’s show to take on the Boiling Point Bushtucker trial.

But despite being pitted against one another as the anticipation built about the next challenge, Tiffany indicated both stars have been “very much” their authentic selves in the jungle camp.

She also noted how the pair have dealt with the latecomer contestant MP in the series.

Chris was ultimately picked for the Boiling Point trial (Credit: ITV Hub)

Tiffany went on: “Chris is the quieter Chris off air, and George is the chanting George. Very spiritual, someone who likes to take themselves off and have his own time.

“I think they have coped with the introduction of Matt Hancock quite well.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Wednesday November 16, on ITV at 9pm.

