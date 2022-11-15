I’m A Celeb fans turn on Boy George as his behaviour backfires

I’m A Celeb fans have turned on Boy George for ranting about Matt Hancock in a potato-related camp incident.

Viewers of Monday (November 14) evening’s episode saw the singing star blast the Conservative MP in the Bush Telegraph and to other campmates.

However, not everyone watching at home reckoned Boy George’s points held up. And the Culture Club legend was also accused of ‘looking for trouble’ as he fumed over the former Government minister’s attitude.

Matt Hancock dishes out orders (Credit: ITV Hub)

I’m A Celeb: What did Boy George say?

Boy George was shown becoming irked as the campmates prepared dinner.

New camp leader Mr Hancock airily instructed the celebrities assigned cleaning duties to give the potatoes that arrived along with their camel shoulder a scrub.

“Do you think washer-uppers could clean those potatoes? Because those potatoes are quite dirty,” he pondered.

But Boy George wasn’t impressed with the former Health Secretary’s spud-based directives.

And so he bitterly slammed the politician to Seann Walsh, claiming Mr Hancock was letting his jungle reality show authority go to his head.

Matt’s kicking off, he’s enjoying his power.

“Matt’s kicking off, he’s enjoying his power,” Boy George complained away from the other contestants.

He mimicked the camp leader: “‘Clean the potatoes’… you [blank]ing clean them!”

I’m A Celeb star Boy George rants about Matt Hancock and his orders for the rations of potatoes (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘A little bit feisty’

Boy George also had a moan in the Bush Telegraph, sardonically mocking Mr Hancock.

“Matt was seen getting a little bit feisty earlier on when we were about to cook the meal,” the 1980s icon seethed.

“The bag came down and there were some potatoes. And Matt started telling everyone he wanted them washed.

“I was like: ‘Oh, she’s loving this bit of power’.”

He later added: “Food divides people, it really does.”

Spud u don’t like: Were these potatoes worth the tension? (Credit: ITV Hub)

How fans reacted

Unfortunately for Boy George, fans were less divided over his reaction. Many social media users expressed how they weren’t fond of his take on the situation at all.

“Boy George is trying to cook up unnecessary drama,” one Twitter user claimed.

Another wondered: “Would Boy George rather eat dirty potatoes? #ImACeleb.”

“Did Boy George really get annoyed at Matt suggesting the cleaning team help by washing the potatoes?” asked a third.

And it seems Boy George’s behaviour is backfiring as viewers are starting to like Matt because of it.

A fourth person added: “You know what. I’m going to just come out and say it. I like Matt Hancock more than Boy George.”

Another said: “I like Matt Hancock more than Boy George yep I’ve said it!”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “I’m honestly liking Matt more than I am liking Boy George.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Tuesday November 15, on ITV at 9.15pm.

