Matt Hancock dealt double blow to TV dreams following I’m A Celebrity drama

Matt Hancock has been dealt a double blow to his TV dreams following his controversial stint on I’m A Celebrity.

The former MP sparked major uproar and outrage when he headed into the Aussie jungle last month during the show’s 22nd series.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

During his time on the hit ITV show, it was reported that the controversial campmate could bag himself a TV career once it ended.

But it seems Matt, who was forced to resign in 2021 after he was caught having an affair, has had his TV dreams dashed after Ofcom revealed the most complained about TV moments of 2022.

The 44-year-old makes an appearance not once but twice in the UK regulator’s top-10 list.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity is one of most-complained TV moments

On Wednesday (December 21), Ofcom released its list of the most complained TV incidents of 2022.

As expected, Matt’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity was one of the year’s most complained-about TV moments, the regulator said.

But half of the complaints were from viewers at home who claimed he was being ‘bullied’ by his campmates.

ITV2 dating show Love Island topped the list as the most complained about show. It received 2,630 complaints over the infamous Movie Night episode.

Although missing out on the top spot, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! came in second place with 1,890 complaints.

These complaints, just shy of 2,000, “objected to the inclusion” of Matt in the series – who ended up coming in third place on the show.

He also appeared in eighth place after 627 viewers objected to the alleged bullying behaviour against him during the show.

What did Ofcom say about Matt Hancock’s stint on I’m A Celebrity?

The TV watchdog said: “The second biggest issue driving complaints this year was viewers objecting to Matt Hancock’s participation in I’m a Celebrity.

“And interestingly, an almost identical number of complainants objected to what they saw as negative treatment of him on the show.”

Although he was predicted to have an early exit from the show, it appeared Matt had started to win some of the public over.

Ofcom said that they started to receive complaints that Matt was being singled out to take part in the Bushtucker trials that were voted for by the public.

Viewers complained to the regulator that he was being “bullied” by other celebs in the camp, such as Boy George.

Ofcom rejected the complaints. They said: “We consider viewers of this well-established reality show would expect to see contestants tested in trials. Often repeatedly, as well as conflict and tension within the group.”

As 2022 draws to a close, we can reveal the top 10 shows we received the most complaints about this year. Do you remember some of these TV moments? To find out more about these complaints, click below 🔽https://t.co/CRMYvFhlgJ pic.twitter.com/kkqK45jFiO — Ofcom (@Ofcom) December 21, 2022

What other TV shows made the most-complained list?

Others to feature in the top 10 included comedian Jordan Gray’s appearance on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live. The show received 1,548 complaints about her performance.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain took fifth place. 860 complaints were aimed at host Richard Madeley’s comments directed towards Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

