Loose Women today saw an appearance from I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver, where she made a cheeky comment about Matt Hancock.

The Corrie star appeared on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity alongside the disgraced politician.

During an appearance on Loose Women today, Sue opened up about Matt.

And she revealed he helped her and some of the other celebs break a big show rule.

Sue confessed she broke a rule on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Sue Cleaver reveals rule break

It turns out some of the group stole food from the beach barbecue in order to feed some of the celebs who were unlucky enough to not get the chance to go.

“We went on the beach barbecue,” she explained. “On the way back, we said we need to steal the food as everyone was starving.

“Jill had the steak in her hat and in her bra. I had bread down the back of my socks and salt and pepper in my pocket. Matt then hid sausages in his trousers.”

Sue then joked that Matt Hancock‘s trousers looked rather full when he entered the camp, which elicited a few puzzled looks from some of the other campmates.

She added. with a cheeky glint in her eye: “So when he came back into camp, everyone just thought… they were pleased to see him!”

Sue was the third celebrity to be voted out of the I’m A Celeb camp, but is now back filming at Corrie.

Matt Hancock finished third on this year’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Sue’s jungle antics revealed

Meanwhile, Charlene White recently told how she struggled to get clean after a trial and was left with no choice but to get completely naked.

And during her story, she confessed that Sue stripped off too.

She previously explained on Loose Women: “After Sue and I did that leadership challenge and we got covered in offal, you have no idea the cracks and crevices offal can get into.

“We got back to camp and Boy George and Jill [Scott] immediately ran down to the shower. He said we’ll hold the towels for you so no one can see you showering.

“So Boy George and Jill both held up towels for us and we were trying to wash everything out with our bikinis. Then we realised that wasn’t going to work because the bikinis were full of offal. So we went naked.”

Charlene added: “I have seen all of Sue’s bits, she’s seen all of mine, as has Boy George and Jill.”

So did they see Matt Hancock naked?

The ladies also recounted the story on Loose Women today.

After Charlene discussed her naked jungle showers with Sue, panelist Judi Love then jumped in.

She asked if the ladies had “seen Matt Hancock naked”?

Judi promptly burst into fits of giggles over the comment before the ladies had a chance to answer.

So it looks like that’s a revelation for another day!

