I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers vow to ‘switch off’ amid barrage of complaints to ITV

I’m A Celebrity… viewers have complained to ITV and declared they’re “switching off” after the show’s first elimination.

The all-stars spin-off follows previous campmates competing in trials in South Africa. Yesterday’s show (April 28) saw Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith become the first campmates to be eliminated after losing a challenge against Toff and Phil Tufnell and Andy Whyment and Jordan Banjo.

Campmates faced a challenge that determined who would be eliminated (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans declare they’re ‘switching off

Taking to Twitter, many I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers weren’t too happy that the show’s eliminations aren’t based on the public vote. In addition, people felt that Shaun wouldn’t have left if the public had voted.

Here’s a selfie we didn’t see coming 😂 New pals Gillian and Shaun are first to leave camp 🥲 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/DL4cLDCaj0 — antanddec (@antanddec) April 28, 2023

One person tweeted: “This is the reason why this show isn’t going to work. If it was down to the public vote, Shaun would not be out.” A second wrote: “Shawn was literally the only reason why I was still watching.”

“No way Shaun would be out if public voted. He made me laugh every time he was on screen,” another added. A fourth user said: “No point watching the rest then – format was an issue and Shaun was a joy in amongst it.”

How can they name anyone I’m a celebrity legend when the public are not deciding? The producers are basically deciding everything!

A fifth commented: “I don’t think I’ll be watching much further now,” and a sixth wrote: “How can they name anyone I’m a celebrity legend when the public are not deciding? The producers are basically deciding everything!” And another added: “My all-time favourite show but please don’t do it again where we can’t vote.”

Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith were the first campmates to be eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Contraband in the camp

This week also saw the camp face issues with contraband after a few campmates snuck in forbidden goods.

Gillian, Myleene Klass and Paul Burrell were the three culprits, leading to fellow campmate Fatima Whitbread feeling disappointed.

She said: “Whether we like it or not, we’re all in this together. It shouldn’t go unpunished. It’s not about the individuals, it’s about the rules being breached. I’m a principled person and I want to be true to myself.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Fatima Whitbread furious as she calls for ITV to hand out ‘punishment’ to campmates

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.