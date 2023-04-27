There’s drama afoot in South Africa in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity tonight (April 27).

Camp newcomer Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo returns from the Bush Telegraph with a note revealing there is contraband in camp. So who is the guilty party?

Our money’s on Gillian McKeith!

Janice looked shocked to hear someone’s done something they shouldn’t have (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa spoilers: Contraband in camp

As I’m A Celebrity fans will know, Gillian has previous after smuggling salt into camp in her knickers during her first jungle appearance.

Tonight, viewers will see her sharing a secret. Pulling another campmate to the long drop, Gillian reveals she’s smuggled some contraband into camp. But is she the only one that’s been up to no good?

Later, a Bush Bulletin arrives in camp. As Toff reads it out, the celebrities are alerted to the fact that there’s contraband in camp and that there are consequences.

As the dinner bag drops from the sky, Carol Vorderman declares: “That looks heavy Amir.”

Gillian had previously admitted to smuggling something in (Credit: ITV)

‘Who’s got something they shouldn’t have?’

Toff reads: “Celebrities, there is contraband in camp. You will not get your dinner until you’ve surrendered all contraband. There’s an amnesty bowl in the Telegraph.”

Gillian is the first to pipe up. “What’s an amnesty bowl?” she asks. “What’s a contraband?” Amir Khan asks, confused. Jordan Banjo sets him straight: “When someone has something they shouldn’t have.”

You will not get your dinner until you’ve surrendered all contraband. There’s an amnesty bowl in the Telegraph.

Toff then asks: “Is everyone racking their brains?” as Gillian is seem smiling in the background.

Amir breaks the silence in the camp, though, when he reveals the contents of the ‘dinner’ bag. “Oh my god it’s a stone!” Getting angry, Jordan chips in: “I’m well hungry. Who’s got something they shouldn’t have?”

So will the guilty party fess up? And are they the only ones that have something they need to get off their chest?

Find out tonight (April 27) on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

