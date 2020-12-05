I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher was once poked fun at by Vernon Kay on Family Fortunes.

In last night’s final (Friday December 4), Vernon went head-to-head with Giovanna and Jordan North.

Giovanna, 35, was eventually crowned the first Queen of the Castle, after Vernon was eliminated.

However, Vernon and Giovanna have a history – Gi was once a guest on Family Fortunes, and things didn’t go well.

Giovanna has met Vernon before (Credit: YouTube)

What happened on Family Fortunes with I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna?

Giovanna joined husband Tom, her sister and other family members on an episode in 2013.

And, an unearthed clip reveals that host Vernon didn’t think much to some of her answers.

Vernon asked the Fletchers: “Name something you would find out about someone from their passport.”

When Giovanna answered “next of kin”, the host looked baffled.

Thinking the answer was obviously wrong, Vernon said to rival team Samantha Womack and her family: “I’ll be over there in a second.”

Vernon didn’t think much to Gi’s answers (Credit: YouTube)

What else happened when Giovanna appeared on Family Fortunes?

Later in the show, Vernon asked Gi: “Name a kind of vegetable that people grow giant-size for competitions.”

When she answered “butternut squash” there was another strange look to camera.

Not surprisingly, both answers were wrong.

Our survey said…

Vernon Kay crowned Giovanna (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Vernon crowned Giovanna in the final

Following their previous meeting, Giovanna and Vernon got on like a house on fire in the camp.

When her name was called as the winner, the show broke with tradition.

It was Vernon who presented her with her Queen of the Castle crown.

Dec asked: “Well this is it, it’s time to crown the new Queen, Vernon would you please do the honours?”

He replied: “It would be an absolute honour.”

