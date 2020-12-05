I’m A Celebrity broke tradition for the first time in years as Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the 2020 winner.

Mum-of-three Giovanna became Queen of the Castle on Friday night as Vernon Kay and Jordan North came in third and second place.

However, the show broke a tradition as Vernon presented Giovanna with her crown instead of the show’s previous winner.

Last year’s winner Jacqueline Jossa wasn’t able to crown Giovanna due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giovanna Fletcher became Queen of the Castle last night (Credit: ITV)

Giovanna Fletcher announced as I’m A Celebrity winner

Host Dec Donnelly said: “The winner of I’m A Celebrity 2020 and the first ever… Queen of the Castle, it’s Giovanna!”

Giovanna’s jaw dropped as she took the throne after hugging runner-up Jordan North.

Dec said: “Well this is it, it’s time to crown the new Queen, Vernon would you please do the honours?”

Vernon crowned Giovanna the Queen, which broke tradition (Credit: ITV)

Vernon replied: “It would be an absolute honour,” as he placed the crown on Giovanna.

Meanwhile, speaking about her win, Giovanna admitted: “I can’t believe it. People have literally picked up their phones and voted.”

Ant McPartlin told her: “Yeah in the millions!”

However, clearly stunned, Giovanna added: “I’m blown away, I can’t believe it. It’s been the most amazing experience.

“Ask me in a week!”

Giovanna stunned after becoming Queen of the Castle (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the star has been congratulated by her fellow campmates.

Beverley Callard said on Instagram: “Lovely to see all my campmates again tonight..

“Congratulations to @mrsgifletcher being crowned the Queen of the Castle and of course to @jordannorth1 and @vernonkay – what a fab bunch of people.. an experience I will treasure forever!”

In addition, Sir Mo Farah tweeted: “Congrats G!!!”

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

However, some viewers said they wanted runner-up Jordan to have the crown.

One said on Twitter: “I’m happy for Giovanna for winning she was lovely but I really wanted to see Jordan win I feel he deserved it more.”

Another added: “Giovanna is lovely but Jordan should have won.”

