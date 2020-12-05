I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay came in third place in the final and his wife Tess Daly said she’s excited for him to return home.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 51, spoke out after last night’s nail-biting final of the ITV1 reality show.

Tess Daly excited to have Vernon Kay back home after the I’m A Celebrity final (Credit: Instagram/ @tessdaly)

What happened in the I’m A Celebrity final?

Vernon, 46, finished in third place and is now heading home from Wales to Tess and their two daughters.

Speaking in an Instagram story after the final finished, Tess said: “Wow, that was a rollercoaster. What a brilliant series.

“Vernon went in there and he wanted to make us proud. He’s done that – with bells on!”

The Strictly star has also promised her husband a full fridge (Credit: Instagram/ @tessdaly)

After thanking fans for voting Vernon into the final, she added: “I just can’t wait for him to come home.

“Yes, Vernon, the fridge is full!”

Tess also congratulated the new Queen Of The Castle; series winner Giovanna Fletcher.

Vernon took part in a tough trial before his exit (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay’s trial branded ‘too harsh’

This year’s I’m A Celebrity final saw Vernon, Giovanna and Radio 1 star Jordan North battle it out for first place.

Each finalist was given one last trial to complete, with Vernon finding himself chained to a huge table.

He then had to endure 10 minutes of cockroaches, maggots and rotten veg being poured on him.

Even Tess thought the trial was ‘brutal’ (Credit: Instagram/ @tessdaly)

The trial was so awful that some fans took to Twitter and claimed it went “too far”.

Even Tess agreed, telling her fans on Instagram: “But woah that trial was brutal…”

Before Vernon was shown the castle door, Tess also shared a sweet screenshot of herself and her hubby.

Tess shared a snap of the last time she spoke to her husband (Credit: Instagram/ @tessdaly)

The last call

The picture had been taken during their last FaceTime call before his phone was removed.

She said: “This was the last time we spoke nearly 3 weeks ago…can’t wait to speak to him again tonight!”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity took place in north Wales, rather than Australia.

Congratulations @MrsGiFletcher 🥳 Our first ever Queen of the Castle! 🏰👑 Thanks to everyone for watching and thanks to all the people who work so incredibly hard on the show, you really pulled it off this year! pic.twitter.com/a6iaIcz0nc — antanddec (@antanddec) December 4, 2020

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have since congratulated the production team for making it happen.

Once off air, the Geordie duo tweeted: “Congratulations @MrsGFletcher Our first ever Queen of the Castle!

“Thanks to everyone for watching and thanks to all the people who work so incredibly hard on the show, you really pulled it off this year!”

