I’m A Celebrity contestants could suffer huge mental strain in the new series of the upcoming ITV reality show, an expert claims.

Psychotherapist Noel McDermott has warned campmates could even ‘act out’ sexually due to shock.

Mr McDermott also reasoned that stars experience vulnerabilities that members of the public suffer too.

2020 could be a stressful year for I’m A Celebrity contestants (Credit: I’m a Celebrity YouTube)

He told Mirror Online: “Anyone taken out of their normal context and placed into a new and strange one is likely to experience what we call ‘transition shock’.

“This is when our everyday reference points and relationships are suddenly taken away and completely replaced. This is a shocking experience psychologically, something akin to being bereaved.”

Mr McDermott went on to note the celebs are at particularly risk after the horrors of 2020.

Famous cast members will have to push themselves to their limits as they face the cold conditions in north Wales.

Dec is due his first eating challenge! (Credit: I’m a Celebrity YouTube)

How might I’m A Celebrity contestants react?

Mr McDermott added he expected such punishing aspects could lead to regression in behaviour.

He also mentioned how heightened emotional responses to shock in reality TV can result in emotional or sexual ‘acting out’.

The expert also suggested the stress of the coronavirus pandemic could erode participants’ ability to cope.

He reflected: “We have all lost some resilience. And it’s likely that the usual and expected emotional instability we see in these shows will significantly increase this year. Expect sparks to fly.”

Ant McPartlin is back on IAC for 2020 (Credit: I’m a Celebrity YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2020 starts next weekend on Sunday November 15.

Hosts Ant and Dec take part in their first ever Bushtucker trial as part of a special preview episode tonight.

They shared: “Watch us make complete wallabies of ourselves.”

I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story airs tonight, Sunday November 8, on ITV from 8.10pm

