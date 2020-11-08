Nadia Sawalha had Catchphrase fans in hysterics last night (Saturday, November 7).

The Loose women star, 55, was joined by comedian Hugh Dennis and actress Amanda Abbington for the celebrity special.

Many viewers laughed like they were seeing the show – a repeat – for the first time.

The ever-popular host Stephen Mulhern delighted many of those watching at home just by appearing on their screens.

Dozens of viewers were also tickled by her enthusiastic approach to offering answers.

Catchphrase players make use of a buzzer to alert Stephen that they wish to try and solve the puzzle.

But Nadia looked to be reliving her school days as she tried to have a go.

And viewers took the Mick as she put her hand up to register her attempt!

How Catchphrase viewers reacted to Nadia Sawalha

“I’m creased watching you as you put your hand up on Catchphrase,” one amused observer wrote. “Like you’re back at school! You’re so funny!”

Another person agreed: “@nadiasawalha watching you on celebrity Catchphrase – hilarious – especially when you keep putting up your hand.”

Old habits die hard for Hermione Granger aka Nadia Sawalha #Catchphrase pic.twitter.com/hGh8h53wxZ — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) November 7, 2020

And a third person made a GIF reference to Harry Potter swot Hermione as they lightly mocked Nadia.

“Old habits die hard for Hermione Granger aka Nadia Sawalha #Catchphrase,” they joked.

However, not everyone was as taken by the former EastEnders actress’ determined performance.

One person whinged: “@Catchphrase I actually cannot stand @nadiasawalha acting like a spoilt brat.”

Another moaned as they took a nasty dig: “@nadiasawalha Not only very, very annoying, but also extremely stupid it turns out lol!! #CelebrityCatchphrase.”

And a third social media user slammed her: “@nadiasawalha You’re thick aren’t you? And irritating.”

However, despite her patchy display, several fans became incredibly invested in Nadia’s eager approach.

“I’m more excited about @nadiasawalha getting an answer right on Catchphrase than I am about anything else in life right now,” one tweeted.

