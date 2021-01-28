I’m A Celebrity could see Boris Johnson on the show this year, according to bookies.

ITV bosses have reportedly secured Gwrych Castle again for the 2021 series amid fears the pandemic could stop them going to Australia to film.

Now, many celebrities are being backed to enter the castle including the Prime Minister, whose odds have been slashed.

Could Boris Johnson do I’m A Celebrity this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boris Johnson to do I’m A Celebrity?

BoyleSports has slashed odds on Boris heading into the Castle from 66/1 to 33/1.

Mr Johnson’s dad Stanley Johnson appeared in the 2017 series, which was filmed in the Aussie jungle.

Meanwhile, other names rumoured to potentially sign up to the 2021 series are Piers Morgan, Ronnie ‘Rocket’ O’Sullivan and Roy Keane.

Mr Johnson’s dad Stanley did I’m A Celeb in 2017 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Good Morning Britain host Piers, who this week backed campaigns for him to become Prime Minister, has a 10/1 shot to appear on the show.

However, he previously said only a huge fee would encourage him to take part.

Boris is now 33/1 from 66/1 to take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

In addition, five-time World Snooker Champion Ronnie is another star backed to take on Bushtucker trials on the show.

His odds have been slashed from 16/1 to 12/1.

Former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy could also be heading to Wales.

Piers is a bookies’ favourite to do I’m A Celeb – but he’ll want a big fee! (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

According to BoyleSports, he’s now 20/1 to do the show after having been at 50/1.

Spokesperson for BoyleSports Sarah Kinsella said: “Punters are speculating in increasing numbers on the future of Boris Johnson as PM, with a stint in Gwrych Castle fancied if he steps down.

“Irish legend Roy Keane is 20/1 from 50/1 placing him alongside his old boss Alex Ferguson in the betting.”

The show filmed in Wales last year (Credit: ITV)

Where will I’m A Celebrity be filmed this year?

Earlier this month, reports claimed bosses had bagged Gwrych Castle again this year.

Filming for the show took place in Wales last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

A source told The Sun: “Ultimately they are at the mercy of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Formally an agreement is in place for the use of Gwrych Castle this year. Should the show need to be held there again it has all got the green light.”

