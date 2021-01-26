Many Piers Morgan fans are calling for him to be Prime Minister and he’s said if Brits want that, he would run for the position.

The Good Morning Britain host responded to online campaigns calling for him to run for PM.

On Tuesday’s show, Piers, 55, suggested he couldn’t do “any worse” than Boris Johnson.

Could Piers Morgan become Prime Minister? (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan for Prime Minister?

The star said: “It has got a ring to it, and could I do any worse is the real question.

“That’s the real calculation for the British people as they wake up this morning to this huge campaign. Could I do any worse?”

The campaigns come after Piers’ hard-hitting interviews with Government ministers.

It took less than two seconds for @Piersmorgan to mention the Daily Star’s front page calling for him to run for Prime Minister. Piers is asking would he do any worse than the current government and cabinet? Watch Piers and @Susannareid100 today👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/4TFDvjNUq5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 26, 2021

He added: “There’s a point to that, which is when we do go quite hard on these ministers, it’s interesting who shines under the pressure.

“And who does what Thérèse Coffey did yesterday, where she just gave up.”

Piers also shared the news to Twitter, urging his fans to vote in a poll for him to be PM.

He said: “Let’s do this, my people. Vote for PM.”

Piers also said on Instagram: “I’m ready to serve.”

It comes after Piers’ interview with MP Thérèse Coffey ended by her cutting off the video call yesterday.

Ms Coffey ended the video call (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB?

Piers asked the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions why the UK has the highest COVID death rate.

Ms Coffey said the ageing population and the obesity of our population both contributed.

However, as Piers grilled her on the comments, she insisted she had to go.

She said: “Piers thanks very much. We were due to start at 8.15. I’m sorry, Piers. I’m going to have to go to another broadcaster.”

Leaning forward to end the call, Ms Coffey added: “You’ve already had 20 minutes of my time. I appreciate your time as well. Thank you, bye bye.”

Piers grilled Ms Coffey on the UK coronavirus death toll (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Piers has clashed with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Michael Gove on GMB.

Piers has also ripped into Boris Johnson for how he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite some backlash over the interviews and Piers’ comments, many have called for him to become Prime Minister.

One person said on Twitter: “Yasss!! #PiersMorgan for Prime Minister.”

Another added: “Tell you what I love @piersmorgan on #GMB, and how he speaks to the MP’s! Piers for Prime minister I say!!”

