I’m A Celebrity fans asked if Strictly star AJ Pritchard left the camp in last night’s show (Wednesday November 25).

The dancer, 26, has had a quiet series so far and hasn’t appeared on camera as much as some of the other celebrities.

I’m A Celeb viewers have asked where AJ Pritchard is (Credit: ITV)

After last night’s instalment, a number of fans on Twitter wondered where AJ was.

Some of those watching at home thought he was hardly in the episode, which saw actors Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie take on a drinking trial.

Has AJ left camp? #ImACeleb — Ben McCarthy (@BenMcCarthy76) November 25, 2020

Just realised. Where’s AJ? I haven’t seen him tonight…#ImACeleb — Abiee Oliver (@AbieeOliver) November 25, 2020

Where was AJ Pritchard on I’m A Celebrity?

Fans queued up to ask where AJ was in last night’s show.

One viewer asked: “Has AJ left?”

Another said: “Just realised. Where’s AJ? I haven’t seen him tonight…”

ED! understands that AJ was, in fact, at Gwrych Castle with the others the whole time.

The final edit of the episode focused more on the others, particularly Jessica and her campmates Giovanna Fletcher, Ruthie Henshall and Beverley Callard, who took part in the special Mean Massage challenge.

Why isn't Aj Pritchard being given air time? Has he left? @imacelebrity — Emziiee'x (@Emziiee14) November 19, 2020

Not sure if it's just the production editing, but cant help but feel @Aj11Ace looks abit left out on #ImACeleb? Hes not really being involved much 🙁 we need to get him on a trial!! 💗@CurtisPritchard @imacelebrity — JXO (@TheJodieeXO) November 20, 2020

Where has I’m A Celeb’s AJ been?

It’s not the first time fans have queried AJ’s airtime.

Only a few days ago, they were wondered why he was so quiet.

One fan asked: “Why isn’t AJ Pritchard being given any airtime? Has he left?”

Not sure if it’s just the production editing, but cant help but feel @Aj11Ace looks a bit left out on #ImACeleb

Another said: “Not sure if it’s just the production editing, but cant help but feel @Aj11Ace looks a bit left out on #ImACeleb

“He’s not really being involved much. We need to get him on a trial!”

AJ and Shane appeared to clash this week (Credit: ITV)

What has AJ been doing in camp?

One of the last meaningful times viewers saw AJ on the show was a few days ago, when he clashed with Shane Richie.

On Monday night’s show (November 23) AJ was left unimpressed when Shane refused to clean the dishes because he didn’t have any warm water.

As the two seemed to begin to argue, Shane later told fellow campmates: “This is where people get [bleep] with each other.”

AJ also part in a trial with Jessica Plummer.

The two youngest members of the camp managed to win six stars in the pitch black ‘Harm-ory’ challenge.

