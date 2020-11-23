I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard clash over chores as tensions rise in camp

I’m A Celebrity viewers have claimed the series is finally heating up after spotting “friction” between Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard.

The pair appeared to clash over chores during tonight’s show, with AJ having to “gently persuade” Shane to wash a pan.

Now, fans believe the 56-year EastEnders star is showing his “true colours”.

I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie clashed with AJ Pritchard (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: What happened between Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard?

Earlier on tonight (November 23), AJ was left unimpressed after he realised Shane hadn’t cleaned the dirty pans.

Over the weekend, the campmates were assigned roles, with Jordan North as camp leader and Victoria Derbyshire as deputy.

At the time, Shane and Ruthie Henshall were put on washing up duty.

After noticing the pans were dirty, AJ walked over to Shane and asked him to clean the cooking equipment.

AJ approached Shane to wash the dirty pans (Credit: ITV)

Shane said: “I need hot water, I left them to soak last night, all ready to be cleaned but I need hot water.”

AJ replied: “But you’ve left them in the pan that does the hot water!”

As AJ turned away, Shane remarked to fellow contestant Vernon Kay: “This ain’t working for me, the waiting for someone to do that…”

Later on in the episode, Shane added: “This is where people get [bleep] with each other.”

AJ appeared annoyed with Shane (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think?

The tension didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

One pointed out: “The cracks are literally beginning to show #ImACeleb.”

A second added: “Is there friction between AJ & Shane? We need some drama.”

Another stated: “Shane’s a drama Queen. Just wash the pot.”

I do think even after tonight, maybe Shane is starting to crack under the stress and pressure of Castle life and I wonder if tomorrow onwards he will snap and see his true colour, just a thought 🤔🤔🤔 #ImACeleb #imacelebrity — Sean Bowes (@BlueFire94) November 23, 2020

The drama follows shortly after fans called for Strictly star AJ to have more screen time.

The professional dancer has since taken on a Bushtucker Trial alongside EastEnders star Jessica Plummer.

The pair collected six out of a possible twelve stars for camp.

