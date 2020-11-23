I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard screams as he crawls through a pitch black tunnel in tonight’s episode.

The dancer, 26, joins former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, 28, in the latest trial, called The Harm-ery.

AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer do tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

What do AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer do in The Harm-ery trial?

In a preview for Monday (November 23) night’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity, AJ crawls through the dark passage and screams his campmate’s name.

“You’re okay, you’re fine… focus! Focus, you’ve got this,” Jessica tells him, as he squeals while mounds of cockroaches and other creepy crawlies land on his back.

“Don’t freak out, AJ! Focus, calm down,” she tells him sternly, while hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly cover their mouths and try not to laugh too hard at the celebs.

It will be AJ and Jessica’s first attempt at a trial without their campmates.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec struggle to not laugh (Credit: ITV)

What happened in last night’s I’m A Celebrity?

During last night’s episode of the ITV reality series, all the boys got to enjoy a feast – a reward for winning the previous live trial – while the girls all had to make do with rice and beans.

What’s more, the women also had to do last night’s trial, Bar-baric, which saw them covered head to toe in fish guts and offal.

Giovanna Fletcher and the other women won 10 stars in last night’s Bar-baric trial on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

The six women had to find keys dropped with piles of organs. Each time a celeb got herself unlocked from a long post, she moved on to another section where she had to put her hand in a cage filled with beasties and unscrew two stars.

Each time she did, another load of guts and keys would drop onto the others, allowing them to send another pair of hands to win more stars. They got 10 of the 12, in the end, but felt disappointed with the prize – pigeon dinners for the camp.

