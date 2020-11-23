I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard left viewers baffled last night as he slept without any clothes on.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro admitted he had a hot flush and stripped off despite being in a freezing castle.

AJ said he became hot after enjoying a lavish banquet with his fellow male campmates after they won the live trial on Friday night.

I’m A Celebrity fans baffled by AJ Pritchard sleeping half-naked (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard say?

As campmate Giovanna Fletcher walked past AJ’s bed, she said: “Look at you! Sleeping naked last night… is that what the food did to you?”

AJ admitted: “I got really hot.”

Speaking in The Telegraph, AJ continued: “I slept so well last night. I did have quite a hot flush at one point.

AJ admitted he had a hot flush during the night (Credit: ITV)

“I think I’ve got so much food in me and sugar that my body couldn’t process it so I had to strip down, get my leg out, get my arm out to cool down.”

Giovanna told AJ: “You look like you’re in a photo shoot for Lords Weekly.”

I think I’ve got so much food in me and sugar that my body couldn’t process it so I had to strip down.

AJ then jokingly started posing for Sir Mo Farah’s fake camera.

He then got out of his camp bed and admitted: “Oh Christ. Didn’t check myself then when I nearly slipped out..”

Viewers were confused by AJ’s antics, with many wondering why he wasn’t freezing in the castle.

Giovanna couldn’t believe AJ had no clothes on (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

One person wrote on Twitter: “AJ sleeping naked… Everyone in t-shirts.. That castle’s got central heating!”

Another added: “The castle definitely has central heating for AJ to sleep with no clothes on.”

A third said: “It’s absolutely freezing at night so there is absolutely no way that AJ slept with no clothes on!

“He would have been absolutely freezing.”

Aj sleeping naked…

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

