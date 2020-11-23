I’m A Celebrity’s stars had writing on their hats last night and viewers fear the campmates could be punished.

During Sunday (November 22) evening’s episode of the ITV reality series, when hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly arrived to reveal who would be doing the next trial, the majority of the celebs had their wide-brimmed hats on.

On I’m A Celebrity, most of the stars wrote on their hats (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the hats on I’m A Celebrity?

The stars had written on their hats, including the names of their children and other loved ones.

And some of those watching at home wondered if producers would punish the celebs, since communicating with the outside world is usually against the rules.

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers feared producers would punish the celebs (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb viewers say about the stars’ hats?

On Twitter, one viewer said: “Is the chalk writing on the hats against camp rules of communicating with the outside world? #ImACeleb.”

Another tweeted: “Why do the celebs have writing on their hats, are they breaking rules?”

A third wrote: “Surely the hats will be taken away #ImACeleb.”

The hats saw a number of I’m A Celebrity viewers questioning the rules (Credit: ITV)

A fourth put: “In previous years the campmates got penalised for signalling home. How come they’ve all been allowed to scrawl over their hats?”

Why do the celebs have writing on their hats, are they breaking rules?

A fifth said: “It has happened in previous series, but I’ve never seen ALL the campmates do it before. And I thought that they were going to get punished for all the blatant hand signals home.”

“Will there be any punishment for the hats?” someone else asked.

One viewer who thought it counted as “breaking the rule of no contact with the outside” said: “Punish them for breaking the rules!”

Another wondered if producers would “let them get away with it”.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

ITV viewers love celebs’ ‘cute’ gesture

Others loved the writing on the hats, though, calling it “cute”.

“Writing the names of their loved ones on their hats with chalk, that’s such a cute idea,” said one viewer.

“Awwww I love that they have their other halves and kids’ names on their hats,” said another, adding: “So cute.”

“Everyone decorating their hats with family names is so damn cute,” someone else said.

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, the men of the camp got to tuck into a huge feast because of their performance in the previous live trial.

The women, meanwhile, had to do a group trial that saw them pelted with fish guts and offal.

Later, the show revealed that viewers had voted Radio 1 DJ Jordan North as the first camp leader.

What did you think of last night’s episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.