I’m A Celeb star Jordan North has been named King of the Castle – or at least that’s what viewers of the ITV show are pre-empting.

Earlier on tonight (November 22), viewers watched as Jordan was named the series first camp leader.

I’m A Celebrity fans have reacted with glee, with some declaring that the DJ will soon be crowned overall winner of the series.

He’s certainly come a long way from the opening show when he was sick with nerves as he prepared to abseil down a cliff!

Jordan was thrilled to be named camp leader on tonight’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened when Jordan was crowned I’m A Celeb leader?

Jordan was announced as camp leader tonight, after Victoria had earlier stumbled upon a throne in the living quarters.

She told her other campmates, before Giovanna read out a scroll which told the celebrities the public had been voting for the first camp leader who would be in charge of all aspects of running the camp.

Brits clearly knew the right man for the job, after seeing how well Jordan has done in all of his trials.

And the man himself was chuffed.

Talking in the Telegraph, Jordan said: “I’ve got to remember the public have voted for me.

“They either thought this will be a laugh, he can’t even tie his shoe laces, or they thought let’s see how he is in charge.

“Or maybe the Great British public has faith in me and think I can do it,” he added.

He and Victoria then assigned roles for the rest of camp (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What have Brits said about Jordan’s new role?

Well, the latter seems to be the case after one look on Twitter.

Brits in their droves have flocked to show their support for camp leader and – they say – soon-to-be King of the Castle Jordan.

One said: “I’m so happy Jordan was voted leader.”

Another added: “Well deserved.”

“King of the north!” another declared.

“Jordan being camp leader makes my heart happy,” said another.

Another shared the same sentiment and took it one tiny step further.

They said: “I loved Jordan on the radio but actually seeing him in action is brilliant. He is the king of the castle in my opinion!”

What jobs do the other campmates have?

Jordan then had to pick which of his campmates would fulfil which camp role.

He picked Victoria as his deputy and together they dished out the rest of the jobs.

Giovanna and Mo are now the camp chefs.

When it comes to the castle’s maintenance, that’s down to AJ and Hollie.

Russell and Jessica are castle cleaners, while Beverley and Vernon will do the laundry.

Ruthie and Shane are in charge of pumping the water when campmates want a shower.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night on ITV.

