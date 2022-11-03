I’m A Celebrity 2022 – and Matt Hancock‘s participation – was a hot topic of conversation on This Morning earlier today (November 3).

So hot, in fact, that it saw host Holly Willoughby and Vanessa Feltz clash over their differing opinions on the matter.

Vanessa is very much of the opinion that the disgraced MP should not have been allowed to sign up for the show.

Holly, meanwhile, admitted that she “felt sorry” for Hancock.

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Holly defends Matt Hancock

Holly revealed that earlier this week she’d “felt sorry” for Hancock amid growing backlash and a petition to oust him from the I’m A Celebrity line-up.

Vanessa was having none of it, though, as Holly, co-host Philip Schofield and Nick Ferrari discussed Hancock’s reported £400k fee.

“Everything about this is infuriating,” Vanessa fumed. “He said you know it’s very important indeed to get out among your voters and talk to the people and not be an ivory tower.

“What does he think the jungle is if it’s not an ivory tower? It’s a blinking TV studio in a jungle that only very few people are invited to.”

‘He got caught on camera fondling his mistress’ buttocks’

Holly suggested Ed Balls had “done the same” on Strictly Come Dancing, but Vanessa hit back.

“He wasn’t in charge of shepherding us through the pandemic.

“Putting us under these restrictive rules, which meant that young people couldn’t cop off with people they fancied, you couldn’t sit with your dying relatives.

“And then he got caught on camera fondling his mistress’ buttocks,” she declared.

“Ed Balls dancing, fine. He’s not responsible for restricting us in the way that he did and then reneging on their own rules. That’s pretty disgraceful behaviour I think.”

Attempting to offer the other side of the debate, Holly commented: “It’s so difficult as he is just a human.”

Vanessa winced, causing Holly to respond: “I know. And I’ve heard everything you are saying.”

“A human that was given almost super powers during the pandemic. And then broke his own rules and we all saw it and no one liked it and I’m not sure anyone likes him very much,” Vanessa fumed.

“And all of the words that very conveniently rhyme with Matt have been very useful haven’t they?” she continued.

“People have used them in abundance. And I think I’m being very restrained not using them here.”

Viewers react to Holly’s ‘just a human’ comment

This Morning fans, it seems, are not overly enamoured with Hancock.

“He’s not just a human Holly, he is an abysmal human,” said one.

“Is she sticking up for Rat Hancock again?” asked another, picking out a more tame word that rhymes with Matt.

A third chipped in: “Of course the queue-jumper Holly will defend rule-breaker Hancock.”

“I think someone needs to find @hollywills brain if she’s feeling sorry for Matt Hancock,” another concluded.

