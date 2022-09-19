Royal staff fury as they miss out on seeing Queen lying-in-state after MPs and celebrities jumped queue

Royal staff are reportedly ‘upset and disappointed’ at MPs and celebrities ‘jumping the queue’ to see the Queen lying-in-state.

According to reports, junior staff believe it is a ‘kick in stomach’ they were unable to mourn at Westminster Hall.

MPs were allowed priority access, and to take four guests along, to pay respects.

The Queen’s grandchildren perform a vigil around the Queen’s coffin as mourners look on (Credit: YouTube)

But MailOnline claims many loyal employees of the Queen were not able to do so.

Furthermore, This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have also come under fire.

It is thought they lined up separately in a queue for members of the press and observed the coffin from a media area last Friday (September 16).

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pay their respects to the Queen as she is lying-in-state (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

This Morning presenters slammed over queue to see Queen coffin

Social media users have lashed out at the TV hosts, with some threatening to ‘boycott‘ their ITV show.

However, they have filmed a segment for tomorrow’s (Tuesday September 20) episode of This Morning.

Producers said in a statement on Instagram: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something.

“We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state.”

The statement continued: “But instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

However, an unnamed source apparently told the Daily Mail: “They have the same Queen as everyone else. It’s pretty galling to see some people being given priority over others.”

Contrastingly, former football David Beckham is said to have queued for 12 hours to pay his respects at Westminster Hall.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid also waited seven hours with her mother on Thursday.

David Beckham appeared emotional when inside Westminster Hall (Credit: YouTube)

‘Royal staff haven’t been able to pay their own respects’

Additionally, 650 MPs were permitted to swerve the public queue. As were members of the House of Lords.

Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg was among those politicians seen using the ‘fast track’ system last week. He was accompanied by three of his young children.

Some parliamentary staff were also permitted to make use of the priority system. But cleaners and security guards who work in Parliament were reportedly told to queue as they are employed by contractors.

Royal sources also indicated to MailOnline that 1,200 royal staff who worked for the Queen would have appreciated the opportunity to see her lying-in-state.

A source said: “There are a lot of people, particularly at Her Majesty’s estates, who have been dealing with household matters or marshalling the public wanting to come and lay tributes, that haven’t been able to pay their own respects.

It’s definitely left a bad taste in their mouths.

"It's definitely left a bad taste in their mouths, especially when many of them have served her loyally and are now facing redundancy through no fault of their own."

However, Palace sources also suggested there had been “several opportunities” for staff members to pay respects.

