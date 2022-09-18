Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby sparked controversy after it was claimed they “skipped” the queue to the Queen’s lying in state.

There have been calls for the pair to be axed from This Morning – despite a statement from ITV backing them and explaining they were there in a professional capacity.

Now Eamonn Holmes appears to have waded into the row, reacting to the news on Twitter.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were seen at Westminster Hall (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby embroiled in queue-jumping row

Holly and Phil were seen at the lying in state earlier this weekend.

Angry royal fans, some of whom had queued for 24 hours to see the Queen’s coffin, were furious that the stars appeared to have jumped the queue.

Does this mean we can have Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford back on This Morning?

Things were made worse when footballer David Beckham joined the queue.

He stood in line for 14 hours.

And, despite ITV backing the pair and attempting to explain what really happened, fans were less than impressed.

Does this mean we can have @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL back on @thismorning please?! 🙏 — Nicole Ramsamy (@KittyLitta) September 17, 2022

Eamonn Holmes ‘wades in’

Of course, Eamonn Holmes has made no secret of the fact there’s no love lost between himself and Phil.

In the past he’s liked tweets criticising the This Morning host.

And it appears he’s done the same in the wake of the queue-jumping scandal.

In the wake of the This Morning statement, one Brit penned: “Thoughts are with the This Morning writer currently slaving over a laptop desperately trying to come up with a convincing excuse for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.”

Questioning whether the duo would be replaced, someone else replied: “Does this mean we can have Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford back on This Morning?”

And it was the latter tweet that Eamonn liked on social media.

In response to the tweet, there was an outpouring of support for Eamonn.

Of course, he claims he was “axed” from This Morning, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond taking over his regular Friday slot.

ITV releases Holly and Phil statement

This Morning had Holly and Phil’s back earlier today (September 18) as it shared a statement.

The statement read: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something.

“We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state.”

The statement then added: “But instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

However, the statement did little to sate those on the warpath over the Westminster Hall appearance.

“It’s about time we fire this disgusting pair,” said one fan of the show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are yet to comment on the queue-jumping claims.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes shares reflective picture at ‘sad’ time outside Buckingham Palace

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the debate.