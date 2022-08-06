Eamonn Holmes to make ‘massive’ career move after ‘axe’ from This Morning

After reportedly being ‘axed’ from This Morning, Eamonn Holmes is set to make a “massive” career “move”.

With wife Ruth Langsford poised to make her return to the ITV daytime show later this summer, Eamonn is heading in a different direction.

And pals have praised the star for the “massive” career move.

Eamonn Holmes in ‘massive’ career ‘move’

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes’ big news was shared by his pal and manager Jonathan Shalit.

He posted his congratulations on social media yesterday (August 5).

Read more: Josie Gibson breaks her silence on Alison and Dermot’s ‘feud’

He revealed that Eamonn’s GB News show was on the move.

It’s switching channels and will nestle nicely between Sky News and BBC News on TV planners.

Sharing the news, he said: “@GBNEWS @EamonnHolmes @IsabelWebster_ @GloriaDickie will be moving to Channel 604 between @SkyNews and @BBCNews Parliament.”

GB News fans react

Eamonn retweeted the news to share it with his followers.

It’s the only news show I watch now.

“Best breakfast show on TV,” said one.

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

“It’s the only news show I watch now,” declared another.

GB News confirmed the news “was correct” when ED! approached them for comment.

What has Eamonn been up to since leaving This Morning?

Eamonn Holmes announced last December that he was hosting a new show with GB News.

He went on to join the GB News Breakfast show with presenter Isabel Webster.

Eamonn hasn’t been shy when it comes to his allegations about ITV since leaving.

Earlier this summer he claimed: “I haven’t been slagging them off. ITV have been telling lies about me. They’ve been telling lies about me. I’m just putting the record straight.

“The point is I did not resign from ITV. ITV resigned from me. And I never received a single explanation once why they wanted rid of me,” The Mirror reported.

Wife Ruth, meanwhile, will return to This Morning this summer for a hosting stint alongside screen “son” Rylan Clark.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.