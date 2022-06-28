After ITV hit back at a This Morning rift between presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson has had her say.

Josie, who is rising up the presenting ranks on the show, is firm friends with Alison.

And, as a result, she’s addressed the rumours in a new interview.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary took over Fridays on This Morning last year (Credit: ITV)

Truth behind This Morning ‘feud’ between presenters

Josie told New! magazine that Alison and Dermot “really do get on”.

I can’t understand why people think this.

She said: “Those two are like brother and sister. I don’t know what’s been written but they really do get on! Dermot worships Alison and Alison loves Dermot.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield admits help from Holly Willoughby during ‘dark times’

Josie then revealed that Alison has even been lavishing Dermot with gifts.

“She even bought him a lovely watch not long ago and they go round each other’s houses for dinner. I can’t understand why people think this.

“They’re really comfortable with each other and when you’re on This Morning and they’re hosting it is so relaxed. You don’t buy people watches and go round their house if you don’t like them, do you?” she said.

Josie Gibson is firm friends with Alison and has rubbished rift reports (Credit: YouTube)

Alison and Dermot ‘feud’ claims

Earlier this month, ITV issued a statement on the presenting duo’s relationship after fresh reports of a feud arose.

There were claims of tension between the pair when they took over in early 2021, and the allegations reared their head again earlier this month.

ITV responds to This Morning tensions claims

However, ITV hit back.

A statement read: “Despite the challenges of starting their on-screen partnership during a pandemic, Alison and Dermot have developed a firm friendship and their chemistry has proved a ratings success.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

“Since the pandemic ended, the pair are now able to enjoy socialising together post the show and have enjoyed spending time with each other’s families too.”

Alison and Dermot both admitted to teething issues when they started out in their telly partnership.

However, the pair are now firm friends – with Dermot even admitting that he’s so close to Alison he views her as a “sister”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and have your say.