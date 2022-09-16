Eamonn Holmes and The Queen
Eamonn Holmes supported as he shares pic from outside Buckingham Palace amid ‘sad times’: ‘Everything is changing’

The former ITV star is having a tough week

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram to open up about his grief over the Queen‘s passing.

Her Majesty passed away last Thursday (September 8) at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her funeral is due to take place on Monday, September 19.

Eamonn has been busy over the last week doing royal coverage for GB News. As a result, he’s been stationed directly outside Buckingham Palace.

In his latest Instagram snap, Eamonn posed in front of the royal residence and shared his feelings that have been with him since the Queen’s passing.

He told his followers: “Lots of you look and feel as lost as I do in this picture. Everything is changing. What’s going on in the world? Strange times. Sad times.”

Eamonn Holmes leaving GB News
Eamonn Holmes shared a post on Instagram on Friday (Credit: Splashnews)

“Here’s to new better times soon #thequeen,” he added

Fans rushed to share their own thoughts and feelings, as well as reach out to support Eamonn.

Eamonn Holmes supported by fans on Instagram

One replied: “I hope I get to see you when I’m there. I have a hug for you.”

“The Queen was our anchor and without her we all feel adrift at sea,” said a second.

A third wrote: “Yes, exactly that. Lots of love, Eamonn.”

Another added: “So sad Eamon she was the Queen of our hearts in Belfast and around the world. Hope you’re well Eamon. So sad, take care.”

Earlier this week, fans took to Instagram to compliment Eamonn on his royal coverage.

Many told the star that he’s doing a good job at “uplifting” them in the wake of such a tragedy.

“You are all doing a fantastic job, it can’t have been easy at times, like the rest of us you are not immune to the emotions involved,” said one viewer.

A second noted: “How wonderful to have you covering it! So sad but an uplifting smiley face to comfort the nation is.”

“GB News coverage has been excellent,” complimented a third.

Eamonn Holmes leaving GB News
Eamonn previously left ITV (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Eamonn has had a tumultuous year following his departure from ITV.

Eamonn announced last December that he was hosting a new show with GB News.

Despite being with ITV for years, it sadly seems there’s some bad blood between the presenter the broadcaster. As a result, he’s not been shy about making allegations about ITV since leaving.

What makes things more awkward is that his wife, Ruth Langsford, still works for ITV.

When questioned about a potential return to ITV in the future, Eamonn appeared to rule that out as an option for him.

Eamonn explained in an interview with The Mirror: “It would be too… sensitive. I mean, I spend every day going out on the street and people saying: ‘Why are you and Ruth not on anymore?'”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes’ celebrity friends stunned by his ‘slim’ look in new photo

