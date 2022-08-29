Eamonn Holmes’ celebrity friends stunned by his ‘slim’ look in new photo

GB News host Eamonn Holmes has stunned his celebrity friends with his appearance in a new photo.

The former This Morning presenter, 62, shared a snap of himself getting ready to walk his dog, Maggie.

In the picture, Eamonn is seen posing in the mirror while holding a walking stick.

Eamonn Holmes on Instagram

The star has been dealing with chronic pain and now uses a walking stick to help with the condition.

In the picture, Eamonn is wearing white trousers, a blue polo t-shirt and sunglasses.

He wrote: “All set to walk the dog… I just need to find out where the dog has disappeared to.”

However, his celebrity friends and his fans weren’t focused on where Eamonn’s pooch was.

Eamonn’s fans and celeb pals gushed over his ‘slim’ look (Credit: ITV)

Many couldn’t get over his appearance.

Carol Vorderman wrote: “Look at you slim Jim.”

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan said: “You look so well.”

I just need to find out where the dog has disappeared to.

Saira Khan commented: “Whose that handsome dude?”

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s GB News co-star Isabel Webster added: “Loving the new look hallway.”

Eamonn with his GB News’ co-star Isabel (Credit: Cover Images)

Elsewhere, fans also gushed over Eamonn’s look and thought he looked well.

One said: “Looking good + trim.”

Another commented: “Looking great Eamonn!!”

One added: “How have you lost your weight Eamon you look incredible.”

However, Eamonn replied: “Think it might just be a good angle Sheila.”

Eamonn on GB News

Eamonn returned to GB News today as he reunited with Isabel following her break.

On Sunday, he shared a photo of himself sitting in the GB News studios.

Eamonn told his fans: “Bank Holiday Special. My partner and bestie Isabel is back from her break tomorrow.

“Really looking forward to seeing her and hopefully you from 6 through to 9.30 am. Breakfast on GB News.”

Fans were delighted to see both Eamonn and Isabel back together as one said: “Looking forward to seeing you both tomorrow. Really missed you.”

Another wrote: “Look forward to seeing you both you’re the best.”

