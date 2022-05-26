Eamonn Holmes leaves fans ‘horrified’ as he reveals method to help chronic pain

Eamonn Holmes left his fans ‘horrified’ as he revealed a rather nauseating method to help chronic pain.

During a session of cupping, the former This Morning anchor snapped a pic and posted it on Instagram yesterday.

Patients are treated with special cups that create suction when put on them, allowing blood to travel around tension-ridden places.

Although it has been used for many years, the procedure has often earned the admiration of sports people who incorporate it into their recovery.

The 62-year-old comically wrote: “My osteo James has just gone home, how am I suppose to get into bed now????? #cupping.”

What are the benefits of cupping?

Dr. James Davies, osteopath, performance coach, and recovery specialist, took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse into what the procedure entails.

Sharing a photo of Eamonn receiving the treatment this week, he said: “‘Eamonn The Hedgehog.’

“Earlier today we did some rehab and recovery in the pool and some treatment including cupping, stretching, Massage and osteopathy. The work continues.”

Cupping comes in three types. Bamboo, plastic, and glass. This procedure removes toxins and relieves tension quickly and effectively. A huge wave of cupping has been occurring lately, and Davies explained why in a short tutorial-based video.

“It’s not a fashion statement to have loads of marks, it actually does help…” he concluded.

However, it appears many of his 756,000 followers on the photo-sharing network weren’t prepared for such a sight.

One fan commented: “You’re never going to get your suit on in the morning”, whilst another one shockingly wrote: “Now that looks painful.”

Another added: “Eugh!! That looks horrific. Wish I hadn’t seen it.”

Carol Vorderman commented: “That actually looks HORRIFIC.”

Meanwhile, fans also made sure to jokingly comment about the effects cupping may have on snoring.

“That will stop you from snoring at night” one said, before another intervened and wrote: “At least Ruth [Langsford] will get a good night sleep as you won’t be snoring on your back…”

