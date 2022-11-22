I’m A Celeb contestant Scarlette Douglas has addressed her co-star Jonnie Irwin’s cancer diagnosis after leaving the jungle.

Scarlette, 35, departed the ITV reality series on Sunday (November 20), the second contestant to make their exit.

However, while on the show, Scarlett’s former A Place In The Sun colleague Jonnie confirmed he is terminally ill.

Since leaving the camp Scarlette has been informed, too – and she admits the news is “devastating”.

Jonnie Irwin presents Escape to the Country for the BBC – but he used to work with I’m A Celeb star Scarlette Douglas (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin shares cancer news

Earlier this month, Escape to the Country host Jonnie told Hello! that his cancer has spread to his brain.

The 48-year-old also revealed he was told he had six months to live in 2020 when initially diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dad-of-three Jonnie – who shares son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with wife Jessica – said: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.”

He also said he want to “make plans” after previously wondering whether he would be well enough to see plans through.

The brave star went on: “I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

Scarlette appeared on A Place In The Sun for seven years before her jungle reality stint (Credit: Channel 4)

I’m A Celeb star Scarlette Douglas reacts

According to MailOnline, Scarlette was informed of the sad developments within minutes of leaving I’m A Celebrity.

She told how Jonnie has always been an “inspiration” – and said she would be in contact.

“I did know he wasn’t well, but I didn’t know this,” Scarlette reportedly said.

“I didn’t realise it was terminal, which makes it sound like it’s imminent.”

Jonnie Irwin is a dad of three young children (Credit: BBC)

Scarlette – who hosted A Place In The Sun between 2015 and this year – also hailed Jonnie as a top-rate pro.

She also noted how respected Jonnie is because of how knowledgeable he is – and how his work aided her earlier in her career.

Jonnie previously appeared for the Channel 4 lifestyle series for 17 years until 2021.

Scarlette added: “I remember taking a lot of inspiration from him when I first did the screen test and even still doing the shows, still watching his episodes and saying ‘Jonnie has done it like that’ and ‘I love how he’s done that’.

“So I want to add a bit into that with how I present.”

